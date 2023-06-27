Photo: Screenshot from Rae Sremmurd’s “Not So Bad (Leans Gone Cold)” video
By Jon Powell
  /  06.27.2023

On Sunday (June 25), Rae Sremmurd unveiled a new visual for “Not So Bad (Leans Gone Cold),” which was produced by Paddy Beatz and samples Dido’s “Thank You.” The drill-inspired number sees the Mississippi duo reminding themselves that, despite any obstacles ahead of them, their lives are extraordinary.

“My lean’s gone cold, I’m wonderin’ why I got out of bed at all, three-point-five clouds up my window, and I can’t see at all, and even if I could, it would all be grey, but these racks stack up too tall, it reminds me that it’s not so bad, it’s not so bad at all…”

The matching clip is directed by Michael Gilbert, who followed along with Rae Sremmurd during a recent London excursion. Throughout, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi record music, hang out with fans in a park, perform for a packed crowd, and kick it backstage with Post Malone.

“Not So Bad (Leans Gone Cold)” is the latest single from the April drop Sremm 4 Life, a 14-song body of work with additional features from Young Thug and Future. Zaytoven, Chopsquad DJ, Murda Beatz, Mike WiLL Made-It, and more contributed to the album’s sonic production.

In a past interview with Bootleg Kev, which you see above, Rae Sremmurd opened up about their decision to utilize Dido’s aforementioned hit — a song that Eminem sampled for the Marshall Mathers LP standout “Stan.” As Jxmmi explained, the Detroit legend was a huge influence to them. “That was definitely my favorite rapper. I used to like the way he rapped. I used to try and rap like him at one point in time in my life. I don’t even know how young I was, but I definitely was a super Eminem fan,” he said. Press play on “Not So Bad (Leans Gone Cold)” below.

Busta Rhymes and BIA join forces for "BEACH BALL"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.27.2023

Memphis commissioner awards Drake with key to the city

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.27.2023

Burna Boy and 21 Savage are "Sittin’ On Top Of The World" in spaced-out visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.27.2023

Billboards promoting Travis Scott's 'UTOPIA' album have surfaced in Los Angeles

By Jon Powell
  /  06.27.2023

Nicki Minaj shows Young Thug and Juice WRLD love as she speaks on "Money" single during IG Live

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.27.2023

Stormzy drops off his "Longevity Flow" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Coi Leray drops off latest visual for "Get Loud"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Cardi B is “proud of the boys” after Offset and Quavo’s Takeoff tribute at the 2023 BET Awards

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Rowdy Rebel, Fivio Foreign, and Fetty Luciano join forces on "Posture"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Jim Jones sends a message with "From The Block" freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Gunna's 'a Gift & a Curse' debuts at No. 3 on Billboard 200

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023

Latto set the 2023 BET Awards stage ablaze as she performed and shouted out the emergence of female rappers

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

The 2023 BET Awards raised the bar for Hip Hop 50 celebrations

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Busta Rhymes honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2023 BET Awards

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.25.2023
View More

