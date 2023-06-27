On Sunday (June 25), Rae Sremmurd unveiled a new visual for “Not So Bad (Leans Gone Cold),” which was produced by Paddy Beatz and samples Dido’s “Thank You.” The drill-inspired number sees the Mississippi duo reminding themselves that, despite any obstacles ahead of them, their lives are extraordinary.

“My lean’s gone cold, I’m wonderin’ why I got out of bed at all, three-point-five clouds up my window, and I can’t see at all, and even if I could, it would all be grey, but these racks stack up too tall, it reminds me that it’s not so bad, it’s not so bad at all…”

The matching clip is directed by Michael Gilbert, who followed along with Rae Sremmurd during a recent London excursion. Throughout, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi record music, hang out with fans in a park, perform for a packed crowd, and kick it backstage with Post Malone.

“Not So Bad (Leans Gone Cold)” is the latest single from the April drop Sremm 4 Life, a 14-song body of work with additional features from Young Thug and Future. Zaytoven, Chopsquad DJ, Murda Beatz, Mike WiLL Made-It, and more contributed to the album’s sonic production.

In a past interview with Bootleg Kev, which you see above, Rae Sremmurd opened up about their decision to utilize Dido’s aforementioned hit — a song that Eminem sampled for the Marshall Mathers LP standout “Stan.” As Jxmmi explained, the Detroit legend was a huge influence to them. “That was definitely my favorite rapper. I used to like the way he rapped. I used to try and rap like him at one point in time in my life. I don’t even know how young I was, but I definitely was a super Eminem fan,” he said. Press play on “Not So Bad (Leans Gone Cold)” below.