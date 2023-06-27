On Sunday (June 25), Rae Sremmurd unveiled a new visual for “Not So Bad (Leans Gone Cold),” which was produced by Paddy Beatz and samples Dido’s “Thank You.” The drill-inspired number sees the Mississippi duo reminding themselves that, despite any obstacles ahead of them, their lives are extraordinary.
“My lean’s gone cold, I’m wonderin’ why I got out of bed at all, three-point-five clouds up my window, and I can’t see at all, and even if I could, it would all be grey, but these racks stack up too tall, it reminds me that it’s not so bad, it’s not so bad at all…”
The matching clip is directed by Michael Gilbert, who followed along with Rae Sremmurd during a recent London excursion. Throughout, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi record music, hang out with fans in a park, perform for a packed crowd, and kick it backstage with Post Malone.
“Not So Bad (Leans Gone Cold)” is the latest single from the April drop Sremm 4 Life, a 14-song body of work with additional features from Young Thug and Future. Zaytoven, Chopsquad DJ, Murda Beatz, Mike WiLL Made-It, and more contributed to the album’s sonic production.
In a past interview with Bootleg Kev, which you see above, Rae Sremmurd opened up about their decision to utilize Dido’s aforementioned hit — a song that Eminem sampled for the Marshall Mathers LP standout “Stan.” As Jxmmi explained, the Detroit legend was a huge influence to them. “That was definitely my favorite rapper. I used to like the way he rapped. I used to try and rap like him at one point in time in my life. I don’t even know how young I was, but I definitely was a super Eminem fan,” he said. Press play on “Not So Bad (Leans Gone Cold)” below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Busta Rhymes and BIA join forces for "BEACH BALL"
Stormzy drops off his "Longevity Flow" in new visual
Coi Leray drops off latest visual for "Get Loud"
Trending
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Your tastebuds will love this Double Smash Burger recipe | 'On The Menu'
On episode two of REVOLT’s new show “On The Menu,” host Daniel Williams turns up the heat for this Double Smash Burger recipe using a mayo-based sauce. He takes us step by step using one patty at a time to create the ultimate burger. Watch!