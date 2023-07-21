On Thursday (July 20), a triple shooting claimed the life of YNG Cheese, a local talent and the son of Gillie Da King. According to CBS News, the incident took place in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood at about 8:30 p.m. Upon arriving on the scene, authorities found the 25-year-old and two other men, a 28-year-old and a 31-year-old, all of whom were transported to Einstein Medical Center. It was there where Cheese was unfortunately pronounced dead. The remaining victims were listed as in stable condition.

Gillie’s cousin and “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast collaborator Wallo267 shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. “Lil’ cuz, usually when I talk to you, I got a lot to tell you,” he said. “Tonight, the pain in my heart and tears spoke to you. I love you beyond life, Cheese. I got your father, rest well!” Peers like 21 Savage, Bobby Shmurda, Lupe Fiasco, Metro Boomin, and 03 Greedo posted condolences in the comments under Wallo’s message.