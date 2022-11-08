On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Gillie Da King shared a video of an encounter he had with a U.S. Marshal who accused him of carrying drugs in his luggage. The incident occurred at a Dallas, Texas airport while the rapper turned podcast host was preparing to board an airplane. The caption of the post reads, “[A] plane full of white folks leaving Dallas and the only Black man is [asked] does he have illegal narcotics in his bag. You [picked] the wrong n**ga today, buddy,” he wrote, tagging American Airlines.

The 47-second video starts with a visibly agitated Gillie talking to a white man who is noticeably wearing a badge around his neck, “You walk up on me and ask me if I have illegal drugs in my bag. What are you talking about?” Gillie asked. The Marshal replied, “Sir, you searched your own bag.” The musician explained he searched his bag on his own after the officer asked to check it. “No, no, no, no, no,” the Marshal replied. “Don’t lie for the camera.”

Gillie picked up his luggage and said, “You walked up on me and picked me out. Get away from me. You picked me out for what? I’m probably the richest person on this plane.” Throughout the video, the unidentified Marshal maintained that the artist went through his own bag and never touched his property. However, before walking away, the man accused Gillie of smelling like weed. “You smell like marijuana, and it’s illegal in Texas.” The rapper scoffed at the accusation and walked out of the camera’s view. Eventually, the U.S. Marshal stopped questioning him and headed in the opposite direction. “You picked the wrong one today,” Gillie said at the end of the video.

The full length of Gillie’s encounter with the U.S. Marshal can be viewed below: