Photo: Getty
By Megan Ambers
  /  11.08.2022

On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Gillie Da King shared a video of an encounter he had with a U.S. Marshal who accused him of carrying drugs in his luggage. The incident occurred at a Dallas, Texas airport while the rapper turned podcast host was preparing to board an airplane. The caption of the post reads, “[A] plane full of white folks leaving Dallas and the only Black man is [asked] does he have illegal narcotics in his bag. You [picked] the wrong n**ga today, buddy,” he wrote, tagging American Airlines.

The 47-second video starts with a visibly agitated Gillie talking to a white man who is noticeably wearing a badge around his neck, “You walk up on me and ask me if I have illegal drugs in my bag. What are you talking about?” Gillie asked. The Marshal replied, “Sir, you searched your own bag.” The musician explained he searched his bag on his own after the officer asked to check it. “No, no, no, no, no,” the Marshal replied. “Don’t lie for the camera.”

Gillie picked up his luggage and said, “You walked up on me and picked me out. Get away from me. You picked me out for what? I’m probably the richest person on this plane.” Throughout the video, the unidentified Marshal maintained that the artist went through his own bag and never touched his property. However, before walking away, the man accused Gillie of smelling like weed. “You smell like marijuana, and it’s illegal in Texas.” The rapper scoffed at the accusation and walked out of the camera’s view. Eventually, the U.S. Marshal stopped questioning him and headed in the opposite direction. “You picked the wrong one today,” Gillie said at the end of the video.

The full length of Gillie’s encounter with the U.S. Marshal can be viewed below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KING GILLIE (@gilliedaking)

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Gillie Da King blasts blogs for posting Takeoff's final moments

By Megan Ambers
  /  11.01.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Gillie Da King

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Gillie Da King blasts blogs for posting Takeoff's final moments

By Megan Ambers
  /  11.01.2022
View More

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Herschel Walker on his life, career & college athletes getting paid | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

On an all-new episode of “Love & Respect with Killer Mike,” football legend Herschel Walker ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.03.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and Chadwick Boseman, new music and more

In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Entertainment Remix segment, we talk all things ‘Black ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.04.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

What it means to be Black and vegan

This week on a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly” installment of “Stand Up For,” we ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.04.2022
Bet On Black

Black Is Excellent | ‘Bet on Black’

Aspiring Black entrepreneurs The Guilty Grape, Sugar Doh, and The Lab Drawer pitch their ideas ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.01.2022
View More