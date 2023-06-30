Calling all fans! Bankroll just unveiled his latest single, “PESOS,” a catchy collaboration with Icewear Vezzo. As the title suggests, the two rappers are focused on the money and all of the treasures that come with it.

“Want a check like this? You gotta grind for it, tryna rob me, it’s gon’ fund me a fish fry for it, phone ring, that’s a bag, that’s a roll call, I got a plug like Franklin, I’m from ‘Snowfall,’ if you spin for me, make sure you turn that phone off…”

“PESOS” boasts a Grand Fort-directed clip that brings viewers to a lavish estate complete with a bevy of beautiful women throughout. Bankroll and Vezzo can be seen in different locations around the residence while showing off jewelry, stacks of cash, and a fleet of high-end cars.

“PESOS” follows Bankroll’s 2022 drop “NO LOVE,” an equally hard-hitting track that features Zoey Dollaz. The infectious number saw him delivering Afrobeats-inspired vibes with harmonic lines about love and heartbreak. “You don’t love me no more, you don’t call me no more, all your s**t’s at the door, pack up and leave and don’t come in no more,” he sang on the genre-bending effort.

In a feature with Men’s Journal, Bankroll revealed that he’s been grinding toward his musical dreams for some time. “I’ve been working relentlessly for over 10 years to make it out in the music industry, and I am still inspired to this day as I get closer to accomplishing my dream,” the Miami-based talent explained. He also revealed how losing his mother and aunt at an early age helped to bolster him for the future and its many obstacles, stating that “God has always made a way for me.” Press play on “PESOS” — and if you missed it, “NO LOVE” — below.