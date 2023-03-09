Photo: Screenshot from Kash Doll’s “RNQ” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Back in February, Kash Doll teamed up with the legendary DJ Drama for Back on Dexter: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. The project boasted appearances from Lakeyah, Payroll Giovanni, Peezy, Babyface Ray, Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo, Tay B, and more across 11 tracks. Upon the LP’s arrival, the Michigan talent declared it was the start of a new chapter for her, writing on Instagram, “My first project after Kashton. I’m back outside.”

Today (March 9), she returns with her latest offering from the mixtape, the official music video for “RNQ.” The new visual is directed by Diego and features an assist from fellow Detroit spitter Icewear Vezzo. The clip opens up with a scene of the rappers pulling off a kidnapping operation while Drama and Kash go back and forth in the intro:

“Real n**ga question, who’s painting the city from the East to the West like us? Kash Doll, Vezzo, Dram/ Think I got Tourette’s, ’cause I keep screamin’ out, ‘I’m rich,’ hope nobody broke heard me, I probably got ’em pissed/ I’m rollin’ with a 60 in all blues like I’m Crippin’, no Ralph Lauren, but this Burberry say ‘London’ on my ‘fit (Dramatic)/ I hate to tell y’all, but I think I got at least another 20 years of me talkin’ that s**t on these tapes”

The “Ice Me Out” rapper’s last album was 2019’s Stacked. That project included features from Big Sean, Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, lougotcash, Summer Walker, and Teyana Taylor and also housed her breakout hit “Ice Me Out.” Since then, she has treated fans with loose drops like “ABOW” and “Single & Happy” featuring Wale and Eric Bellinger while providing guest verses on “Opposition” by Stu R Tillery, “Friday Night Cypher” by Big Sean, and more.

Be sure to press play on Kash Doll’s brand new “RNQ” music video featuring Icewear Vezzo down below.

