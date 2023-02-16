Photo: Screenshot from Kash Doll’s “ON THE FLO” video
By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Last week, Kash Doll teamed up with the legendary DJ Drama for Back on Dexter: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. The project boasted appearances from Lakeyah, Payroll Giovanni, Peezy, Babyface Ray, Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo, Tay B, and more across 11 tracks. Upon the project’s arrival, the Michigan talent declared this is the start of a new chapter for her, writing on Instagram, “My first project after Kashton. I’m back outside.”

Today (Feb. 16), she returns with her latest offering from the project, the official music video for “ON THE FLO.” The new visual is directed by Diego and features an assist from fellow Detroit spitter Sada Baby. In the new clip, the rappers hop on a bus and wind up completely taking over to throw a party while Kash Doll hypes everyone up with her bars:

“Oh, it’s on the flo’ then, it’s on the flo’ then, it’s on the flo’ then, yeah, it’s on the flo’ then/ Want me to put this p**sy in yo’ face, better say that s**t and if you got it, better pay that s**t (KD, holler at me)/ Yeah, it’s on the flo’ then, you don’t wanna drown in a club, bring a boat in”

The “Ice Me Out” rapper’s last full-length offering was 2019’s Stacked. That project included features from Big Sean, Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, lougotcash, Summer Walker, and Teyana Taylor and also housed her breakout hit “Ice Me Out.” Since then, she has treated fans with loose drops like “ABOW” and “Single & Happy” featuring Wale and Eric Bellinger while providing guest verses on “Opposition” by Stu R Tillery, “Friday Night Cypher” by Big Sean, and more.

Be sure to press play on Kash Doll’s brand new “ON THE FLO” music video featuring Sada Baby down below.

