Photo: Cover art for Kash Doll’s ‘Back On Dexter’ mixtape
By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Kash Doll is officially back like she never left. Today (Feb. 10), the Detroit talent teamed up with the legendary DJ Drama for Back on Dexter: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape.The project boasts appearances from Lakeyah, Payroll Giovanni, Peezy, Babyface Ray, Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo, Tay B, and more across 11 tracks. 

To help ring in the new offering, the “Ice Me Out” rapper paired the release with the official music video for “OH BOY,” an early standout from the project. Equipped with guest verses from Skilla Baby, Cash Kidd, Baby Money, and RiskTaker D-Boy, the posse cut sees Kash Doll leading the way with her hard-hitting opening verse:

“My friend group compared to yours is different kind of b**ches, it’s two types, one who talk money and who get it/ This ain’t the same roll from last night, ’cause I spent it, my pointers so big, they keep fallin’ off my pendent/ Dior 1s, 12,000 on each shoe, think I got a cold, it’s salt water in my pool, the rest of my life I gotta live by one rule/ Remind myself everyday not to dress like you/ Y’all ain’t makin’ no noise, who the f**k is ol’ boy?”

The “ABOW” emcee also shared a few words about what the project means to her, especially considering it’s her first body of work since having her son.Back on Dexter! My first project after Kashton,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m back outside. Back on Dexter means Keisha on this ‘tape, not Kash Doll. I had to go back to my roots after postpartum. I had to find myself again. This ‘tape is straight raw and street! In words of Joe, I can still get on that.” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @kashdoll

Be sure to press play on Kash Doll’s brand new project along with the official music video for “OH BOY” down below.

