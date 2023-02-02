Photo: Screenshot from Icewear Vezzo’s “Rob Who” video
By Regina Cho
  /  02.02.2023

Last month, Icewear Vezzo teamed up with DJ Drama for the Gangsta Grillz-backed mixtape Paint The City. The project spanned 15 tracks and boasted appearances from 2 Chainz, Kodak Black, Peezy, GT, Future, and Jeezy. Yesterday (Feb. 1), the duo returned with the latest offering from the project, the official music video for “Rob Who.” On the song, Vezzo shows off his signature flow over a smooth beat by Dnell:

“I’m a shooter and a rapper just like Soulja Slim, free Lil Rell, that’s my cousin like we close to kin/ I pull up shining and the h**s go, ‘There he goes again’/ Heard you caught a case and got right out, then he told again/ Heard them n***as robbing who? Try your luck/ No more switchers in the streets because we buy ’em up, f**k being friendly with these rappers, we really fry s**t up”

Prior to Paint The City, the Quality Control talent dropped off Rich Off Pints 3, the third installment of his fan-favorite series he started back in 2021. The body of work housed hits like “Play For Keeps” and “It’s On The Flo” and included additional guest appearances from Lil Baby, Key Glock, and others.

In a past interview with REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Vezzo delved into what he learned from his experience being locked up. “I’d done been crashed out if I wasn’t in jail,” he stated. “I know not to use my pride. I know I control my pride now… I got [an] on and off switch for my s**t that I got the remote to… I done been through so much f**ked up s**t, bro. It’s so many stories.”

Be sure to press play on Icewear Vezzo’s brand new music video for “Rob Who” down below.

