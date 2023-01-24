Last Wednesday (Jan. 18), Icewear Vezzo liberated a new single titled “GET ALOT OF MONEY,” a deep dive into the Detroit rapper’s rockstar lifestyle:

“Big bag, gotta do my dance, put my feet on it, that’s like 50 racks inside my pants, got a ki’ on me, got the AC on when it’s winter ’cause it’s heat on me… always tell your friends how we be f**ckin, h**, you talk a lot, check the parking lot, brand new Urus, I don’t walk a lot, all my jewelry on me, VVS…”

Shot by CT Films, the accompanying clip for “GET ALOT OF MONEY” matches the song’s boastful subject matter with shots of money, women, and jewelry. Vezzo can also be spotted delivering his rhymes from the inside of a liquor store and next to a Rolls-Royce.

Just before 2023 arrived, Vezzo teamed up with DJ Drama for the Gangsta Grillz-backed mixtape Paint The City. That project arrived with notable collaborations alongside 2 Chainz, Kodak Black, Peezy, GT, Future, and Jeezy across 15 tracks. In addition, 2022 also spawned the third installment of the Quality Control talent’s Rich Off Pints series.

In a past interview with REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Vezzo spoke on how a past prison bid proved beneficial for him in the long term:

“I’d done been crashed out if I wasn’t in jail,” he stated. “I know not to use my pride. I know I control my pride now… I got [an] on and off switch for my s**t that I got the remote to… I done been through so much f**ked up s**t, bro. It’s so many stories. I done had so many roadblocks in my life where I could have quit, you know? I mean, I felt like quitting or I wanted to quit and just give up.”

Press play on “GET ALOT OF MONEY” below.