As previously reported by REVOLT, several people were arrested in connection to the killing of Young Dolph. The “Get Paid” rapper was fatally gunned down in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee on Nov. 17, 2021 while visiting Makeda’s Butter Cookies.

Jermarcus Johnson, Justin Johnson, Cornelius Smith and Hernandez Govan were named as suspects in his death and taken into custody. On Friday (Jan. 20), Memphis news station FOX 13 revealed that another person named Shundale Barnett, who was arrested in January 2022 for his involvement in Dolph’s passing, was released. While Justin is believed to be the gunman, U.S. Marshals noted Barnett was in the passenger seat of the car Justin was driving. Barnett was subsequently charged with after-the-fact accessory to first-degree murder, criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and theft of property.

A grand jury indicted Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson on another charge. Conspiracy. They have been indicted but not yet formally charged. Their lawyers told the judge they’ll enter a not guilty plea. pic.twitter.com/0Ip4DYU3Cl — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) January 20, 2023

Since Dolph’s untimely death, Barnett was arrested at an Indiana gas station and has spent time in the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas and the Clay County Jail in Henrietta, Texas. The suspect posted bond over the weekend. Govan was accused of ordering the hit, and the Memphis Police Department named Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor as persons of interest. Also on Friday, Jermarcus and Justin appeared before a Memphis judge in Shelby County criminal court after they were indicted by a grand jury for conspiracy charges. The Johnsons’ lawyer, Luke Evans, attempted to have a new judge assigned to the case, claiming the current one showed bias.

Judge Coffee reportedly stopped the Johnsons from receiving visitors and using the phone without due process. “He did so without granting Mr. Johnson a hearing, and it’s our position that, that action shows some impartiality on behalf of the court,” Evans said before reporters. Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., left behind two children whom he shared with his longtime girlfriend Mia Jaye.