This Thursday (Dec. 8), Icewear Vezzo will unveil his new project, Paint The City, a Gangsta Grillz project that will see DJ Drama taking on hosting duties. Last Friday (Dec. 2), he dropped off a new single from the forthcoming effort titled “One Time,” an Antt Beatz-produced offering that features Atlanta legend Jeezy. As expected, the two are equally yoked in regards to vivid raps about current wealth and life on the streets:

“One time for all the n**gas that’s trappin’, two times for all the n**gas that’s flexin’, middle finger to the p**sy n**gas that’s tellin’, three times for the real n**gas in heaven, and four times for the bad b**ches that’s steppin’, five times for them n**gas out here really gettin’ it, six times for them n**gas out here really livin’ it, your favorite rapper, yeah, I heard about ’em, turned witness, seven times for us business men, we still in business…”

“One Time” also comes with a matching video courtesy of Diesel Films. Viewers can catch Vezzo and Jeezy with their respective crews in an old factory while showing off flashy jewelry, high-end whips, and more. Drama also makes a cameo appearance.

Back in July, Vezzo blessed the masses with the third installment of his Rich Off Pints series, which contained 14 songs and additional features from G Herbo, Lil Baby, Key Glock, E-40, Baby Money, and Lil Durk. Since that release, the Quality Control signee has continued his momentum with a wealth of loose drops and collaborations, including “It’s All On U” with Kodak Black, “They Can’t FWM,” “Richer,” and “God Bless The 6” with Babyface Ray. His special brand of bars could also be heard on tracks by the likes of Lil Zay Osama, Lakeyah, and PGF Nuk. Press play on Icewear Vezzo and Jeezy’s “One Time” video below.