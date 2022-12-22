Earlier this month, Icewear Vezzo and DJ Drama joined forces for Paint The City, a Gangsta Grillz-backed effort that contained 15 tracks and additional features from 2 Chainz, Jeezy, Future, G.T., Peezy, and Kodak Black. Yesterday (Dec. 21), the Detroit emcee unveiled a new visual from said project for “Day 6,” a June The Jenius-produced cut that provides those who need it with critical rules of engagement:

“Block baby, s**t been gettin’ iffy, that’s the Wock maybe, I ain’t been in the hood for like two weeks ’cause s**t been hot lately, been havin’ motion, feds been on that switch, so I went chop crazy, walk around this b**ch wit’ all my ice on like I’m not famous, s**t been turnt, lil’ brother spent on dog now, you better check them pills, watch who you serve, they givin’ life if it got ‘nyl in it, don’t never cop no plea, we stand on tall business, keep my circle small, if gang gon’ call, I only ball wit’ who I fall wit’…”

Paint The City follows last July’s Rich Off Pints 3, a 14-song body of work with notable contributions from G Herbo, Lil Baby, Key Glock, E-40, Baby Money, Lil Durk, and Antt Beatz. Its critically acclaimed predecessors, Rich Off Pints and Rich Off Pints 2, made landfall in 2021. Outside of his own work, the “First 48” rapper can also be heard on relatively recent drops like Blacc Zacc’s “For Trappers Only,” Lil Zay Osama’s “41 Presidential,” Lakeyah’s “Giannis,” BabyTron’s “Can You Swim?,” Jim Jones’ “Backdoe,” PGF Nuk’s “Shut Up,” Doodie Lo and Chief Wuk’s “Thug Life,” and Justin Credible’s “Rockin.”

Press play on Icewear Vezzo’s “Day 6” video below. If you missed it, you can stream Paint The City in full here.