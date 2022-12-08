Today (Dec. 8), Icewear Vezzo and DJ Drama team up for the Gangsta Grillz project Paint The City, which consists of 15 songs and additional features from Jeezy, Future, Peezy, G.T., Kodak Black, and 2 Chainz. The release was led by the singles “One Time” and “It’s All On U.”

Paint The City marks Vezzo’s first official full-length as a member of Quality Control Music, a decision that was first revealed back in July. In a recent interview with “The Breakfast Club,” the Detroit talent spoke on how the partnership with Pee and Coach K came together:

“Me and Pee been building for prolly like a year and a half straight, without talkin’ no business, none of that. You know, we just been vibin’ and moving around and growing to understand each other, you know, and learning each other mentally… I just like how bro rock, I like how he operate, I like how he think, and, you know, he ain’t no selfish dude. Like, he really want youngins to really, you know, get everything out of [the business].”

Paint The City follows last July’s Rich Off Pints 3, a 14-song body of work with contributions from G Herbo, Lil Baby, Key Glock, E-40, Baby Money, Lil Durk, and Antt Beatz. Its predecessors, Rich Off Pints and Rich Off Pints 2, made landfall in 2021. Outside of his own work, the “First 48” rapper can also be heard on relatively recent drops like Blacc Zacc’s “For Trappers Only,” Lil Zay Osama’s “41 Presidential,” Lakeyah’s “Giannis,” BabyTron’s “Can You Swim?,” Jim Jones’ “Backdoe,” and PGF Nuk’s “Shut Up.”

Press play on Icewear Vezzo and DJ Drama’s Paint The City mixtape below. If you missed it, you can also check out Vezzo’s latest video for the Jeezy-assisted “One Time” here.