Kandi Burruss is clearing the air after a fan accused her of being selfish for saying her husband should never marry again should something happen to her.

During a recent episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Kandi opened up about her take on her husband committing to another woman. “@Kandi selfish as hell sayin if she dies Todd should never marry again? What kind of love is that?” asked a fan. The former Xscape member responded by saying, “Marriage is a lot.”

“I wouldn’t marry again if something happened to him,” Kandi wrote in response to the tweet. “I didn’t say he couldn’t date but marriage is a lot.” Another Twitter user chimed in to say that she agrees with Kandi’s logic on this. “I agree with this sentiment 1000 percent,” the person wrote. “He inherits Kandi’s bag and then here comes the gold diggers and opportunists trying to get the bag and the peach for season 33.”

I wouldn’t marry again if something happened to him. I didn’t say he couldn’t date but marriage is a lot. https://t.co/HiBpsZ5RJA — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) September 5, 2022

The 46-year-old entertainer-turned-entrepreneur and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” OG has been quite vocal about protecting her loved ones lately. As previously reported by REVOLT, the “Who Can I Run To?” singer reflected on the times that Bravo fans body-shamed her daughter Riley. “I despise it,” she said. “It bothers me so much. Everybody already knows that Riley dealt with her weight issues growing up in the public eye. People would make comments on her body and say things about her personal look and it really boils my blood.”

While Kandi admitted that she learned to develop tough skin for herself, having people come for her children is a whole different battle. “You can deal with anything for yourself, but you don’t want your kids to be bullied online,” she continued. “It’s just really terrible.”