In an exclusive interview published yesterday (Aug. 30) with People, Kandi Burruss got candid about how so-called Bravo fans made a negative impact in her life. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star says the network’s fans would make mean comments about her daughter Riley Burruss’ weight.

Kandi joined the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” franchise during the show’s second season, which aired on July 30, 2009. Since becoming a cast member, Kandi has never shied away from sharing her family with the world. The show’s viewers, however, have not always been so kind.

While speaking about children being harassed, Kandi said, “I despise it. It bothers me so much.” The “Who Can I Run To?” singer continued, “Everybody already knows that Riley dealt with her weight issues growing up in the public eye. People would make comments on her body and say things about her personal look and it really boils my blood.” Kandi added, “You can deal with anything for yourself, but you don’t want your kids to be bullied online. It’s just really terrible.”

During the interview, Kandi said that the show’s viewers can sometimes “take things too far.” Riley, 20, recently posted a photo to social media and was disappointed when people wondered if she was pregnant. “Here I was feeling good about myself and losing and getting my body where I want it to be, and now they’re posting that I’m pregnant?” Riley told her mother.

Kandi and Riley aren’t the only famous family members to deal with bullying as of late. On July 12, Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, called out online trolls for body-shaming her. The taunts came from social media users saying Broadus should consider plastic surgery. One person privately messaged the celebrity kid suggesting she get a breast reduction and tummy tuck. Broadus shared a screenshot of the message and wrote, “Like what[?] Y’all [be] so miserable on here.” She added, “Is there a certain way I’m supposed to look? Help me understand.”