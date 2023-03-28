Photo: Screenshot from Peezy, Icewear Vezzo, and Babyface Ray’s “2 Million Up” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

In 2022, Peezy released his most recent solo effort, Only Built 4 Diamond Links, which contained 21 tracks and additional assists from Tay B, G Herbo, and Mozzy. The project also housed the CeeStackz-produced “2 Million Up,” a song that quickly went viral through the power of TikTok and other social media platforms. Over a sample of Dennis Edwards and Siedah Garrett’s “Don’t Look Any Further,” the Detroit emcee could be heard pledging his allegiance to his loved ones while remaining focused on obtaining wealth.

“If we locked in, ain’t no switchin’ up, brodie came home, went to pick him up, n**ga killed my mans, I’m riding with a picture of him, shoot back to the crib, went to pick the switches up, stolen Trackhawk, got it tinted up, caught him outside, now he in a blunt, ain’t no fallin’ off, I done put 2 million up, n**ga, ain’t no fallin’ off, I done put 2 million up…”

On Monday (March 27), Peezy upped the ante with a remix of “2 Million Up” that sees fellow Detroit artists Icewear Vezzo, Babyface Ray, and Skilla Baby joining the party. As Ray’s verse makes clear, the additions are a perfect match for the infectious drop.

“I done fell off, had to get it up, brodie just left the plug, finna plug the blender up, who you know got to ball and tight alright n**gas up? I want some women while I’m rappin’, roadrunnin’ 10 bucks, takin’ codeine to the kitchen, whippin’ up, take my main b**ch to the jewеler, lit her up, it’s too much money in thе world, get you somethin’…”

Check out Peezy, Icewear Vezzo, Babyface Ray, and Skilla Baby’s “2 Million Up (Dmix)” — and, for those who missed it, a full stream of Only Built 4 Diamond Links — below.

