Photo: Screenshot from Gloss Up’s “From Cross Da Way” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Back in January, Gloss Up unveiled her debut album, Before The Gloss Up, a 13-track project with features from HitKidd, GloRilla, K Carbon, and more. Today (March 7), the Quality Control signee drops off the latest offering from the LP, the official music video for “From Cross Da Way” featuring Icewear Vezzo. The new visual is directed by J.R. Digital and sees the two linking up in a parking lot full of luxury cars. On the track, Gloss glides over the DMacTooBangin-produced beat:

“Ayy, keep the Glock inside my clothes, can’t let no n**ga try to play me (The f**k?)/ This s**t wet in here, it’s crack, I got ’em hooked just like the ’80s, prices low just like the ’90s, we got 20/20 vision (On God)/ Pillow-talkin’-a** n**gas, man, I swear they worse than b**ches, I’m from ‘cross the way, woke up like the boss today (Bad b**ch)/ GLE my Benz, I just might buy my man a house today (I’m trickin’), I been in my sack”

Gloss released her debut mixtape, Different Shades of Gloss, back in 2019. The 12-song offering included appearances from Paid Pat and Fat Wizza. The “Shabooya” rapper can also be heard on recent collaborations like “Real B**ch” by Lakeyah and “GWAK GWAK” by Duke Deuce. 

Icewear Vezzo teamed up with DJ Drama for the Gangsta Grillz-backed mixtape Paint The City back in January. The project spanned 15 tracks and boasted appearances from 2 Chainz, Kodak Black, Peezy, GT, Future, and Jeezy. Prior to that, he dropped off Rich Off Pints 3, the third installment of his fan-favorite series he started back in 2021.

Be sure to press play on Gloss Up’s brand new music video for “From Cross Da Way” featuring Icewear Vezzo down below.

Ruff Ryders announce Ryde Out event for DMX's death anniversary

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

Maiya The Don comes at the "Dusties" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Dreamville reacts to 'Creed III's' box office success: "The stars aligned for us"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Boosie BadAzz calls out "Undisputed" host Skip Bayless for Ja Morant narrative

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Jake Strain remains focused on "Bars & Flows" in new video

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

slowthai addresses his addictions in latest visual for "Yum"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Logic covers Ice Cube's "It Was A Good Day"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Dave East and Uncle Murda are "Thiccer Than Water" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Tisha Campbell once cooked Thanksgiving dinner for Tupac Shakur

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Jadakiss' laugh became a part of his music thanks to his engineer

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.06.2023

Rot Ken doesn't hold back in new "Bleed About It" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

V9 marks official return with "No Hook"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Pacman Da Gunman drops off new "4th and Long" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

JAY-Z reportedly sent 100 red roses to senior living facility after viral Super Bowl TikTok performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Coi Leray joins Big Boss Vette for "Pretty Girls Walk (Remix)"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023
View More
