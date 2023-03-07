Back in January, Gloss Up unveiled her debut album, Before The Gloss Up, a 13-track project with features from HitKidd, GloRilla, K Carbon, and more. Today (March 7), the Quality Control signee drops off the latest offering from the LP, the official music video for “From Cross Da Way” featuring Icewear Vezzo. The new visual is directed by J.R. Digital and sees the two linking up in a parking lot full of luxury cars. On the track, Gloss glides over the DMacTooBangin-produced beat:

“Ayy, keep the Glock inside my clothes, can’t let no n**ga try to play me (The f**k?)/ This s**t wet in here, it’s crack, I got ’em hooked just like the ’80s, prices low just like the ’90s, we got 20/20 vision (On God)/ Pillow-talkin’-a** n**gas, man, I swear they worse than b**ches, I’m from ‘cross the way, woke up like the boss today (Bad b**ch)/ GLE my Benz, I just might buy my man a house today (I’m trickin’), I been in my sack”

Gloss released her debut mixtape, Different Shades of Gloss, back in 2019. The 12-song offering included appearances from Paid Pat and Fat Wizza. The “Shabooya” rapper can also be heard on recent collaborations like “Real B**ch” by Lakeyah and “GWAK GWAK” by Duke Deuce.

Icewear Vezzo teamed up with DJ Drama for the Gangsta Grillz-backed mixtape Paint The City back in January. The project spanned 15 tracks and boasted appearances from 2 Chainz, Kodak Black, Peezy, GT, Future, and Jeezy. Prior to that, he dropped off Rich Off Pints 3, the third installment of his fan-favorite series he started back in 2021.

Be sure to press play on Gloss Up’s brand new music video for “From Cross Da Way” featuring Icewear Vezzo down below.