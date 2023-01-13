Back in November of last year, G Herbo released his highly anticipated two-part Survivor’s Remorse album. Side A consisted of 12 tracks and features from Jeremih, Offset, Future, Benny The Butcher, Gunna, and even appearances from his two sons, Essex and Yosohn. Side B of the album brought the grand total to 25 songs and added assists from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Young Thug, and more.

Today (Jan. 13), the Chicago-bred rapper returns with the latest offering from the album, the official music video for “Shaderoom.” The clip sees Herbo head out to a yacht party for the night where he winds up addressing how frequently gossip blogs post about him. On the track, he drops some bars about keeping it real throughout changing circumstances:

“I done ran through like 10 M’s, me and Sizzle, no bap, before I made a rap, I was ridin’ ’round, four straps/ N***as used to love me, I got rich, now they mad at me (What happened?), n***a, ask Chip, we spent the check before gallery (Call him)/ Even when they hatin’, can’t get rid of me, they tired of me (Uh-huh), everybody eatin’, gettin’ bonuses and salaries/ Pull up in that s**t, eatin’ salads where the valet be (Yeah)”

Prior to Survior’s Remorse was 2021’s 25 LP, a 19-track project that included additional features from Polo G, Lil Tjay, 21 Savage, The Kid LAROI, Gunna, Yosohn, and Rowdy Rebel. Outside of his own music, the “Locked In” emcee has dished out guest verses on more recent tracks like “Last Time” by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, “Ghetto Superstar” with Roddy Ricch and Doe Boy, “Invite Only” with Trench Baby and Polo G, “Mufasa” by OMB Peezy, and more.

Be sure to press play on G Herbo’s brand new “Shaderoom” music video down below.