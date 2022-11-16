Photo: “Him” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  11.16.2022

Last month, G Herbo released his highly anticipated two-part Survivor’s Remorse album. Side A consisted of 12 tracks and features from Jeremih, Offset, Future, Benny The Butcher, Gunna, and even appearances from his two sons, Essex and Yosohn. Side B of the album brought the grand total to 25 songs and added assists from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Young Thug, and more.

Today (Nov. 16), the Chicago native returns with the latest offering from the album, the official music video for “Him.” The new clip is co-directed by Herbo and Kevin Mares and features exhilarating highlights from their Rolling Loud New York weekend. On the song, the “All That” rapper spits over some production courtey of C-Sick:

“They tried to make me hang myself I never had rope, used to pop out on my block everyday when I had smoke (No bap)/ Soon as we got rid of all that smoke, s**t, I was like a ghost (I was), went up M’s when they said I won’t, I’d like to make a toast (Phew)/ All my real n***as, all my bad b**ches (Bad b**ches), same h**s ain’t say my name when I never had riches (F**k them h**s)/ Same n***as jumpеd on my d**k now walk up”

Last year, the “Locked In” emcee shared his 25 LP, a 19-track project that included additional features from Polo G, Lil Tjay, 21 Savage, The Kid LAROI, Gunna, Yosohn, and Rowdy Rebel. Outside of his own music, he has dished out plenty of guest verses on recent tracks like “Ghetto Superstar” with Roddy Ricch and Doe Boy, “Invite Only” with Trench Baby and Polo G, and “Mufasa” by OMB Peezy.

Be sure to press play on G Herbo’s brand new music video for “Him” down below.

