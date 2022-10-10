Photo: “No Guts, No Glory” video screensho
By Regina Cho
  /  10.10.2022

Last Friday, G Herbo shared the first half of his highly anticipated two-part Survivor’s Remorse album. Side A consisted of 12 tracks and features from Jeremih, Offset, Future, Benny The Butcher, Gunna, and even appearances from his two sons, Essex and Yosohn. Today (Oct. 10), the Chicago emcee swiftly circled back to present Side B of the album, which brought the grand total to 25 songs and added assists from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Young Thug, and more.

Paired with today’s release of Side B is the official music video for “No Guts, No Glory.” In the new clip, Herbo is posted in front of a church as he delivers his reflective bars:

This that real player s**t, you know, from a real player that just sit back and look at life and see how this s**t goin’ now/ Yeah, I just been in mode, this for them b**ches that ain’t love me, before I was in that Rolls (Phew) but f**k them h**s, I’m still runnin’ tryna chase my goals (Swervo)/ They all eaters, like the Reaper, tryna take my soul, they call me the humble one, but I know I’m the G.O.A.T (Goat)/ Yeah I’m calm, I’m still a tickin’ bomb, I’ma blow, I got the world sittin’ in my palms

Last year, the “Locked In” rapper shared his 25 LP, a 19-track project that included additional features from Polo G, Lil Tjay, 21 Savage, The Kid LAROI, Gunna, Yosohn, and Rowdy Rebel. Outside of his own music, he has dished out plenty of guest verses on recent tracks like “Ghetto Superstar” with Roddy Ricch and Doe Boy, “Invite Only” with Trench Baby and Polo G, and “Mufasa” by OMB Peezy.

Be sure to press play on G Herbo’s brand new music video for “No Guts, No Glory” down below.

