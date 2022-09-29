Currently, G Herbo is busy putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming Survivor’s Remorse album. He dropped off the latest taste from the project earlier this month with “Blues” featuring Future. Today (Sept. 29), the Chicago rapper returned to share the official accompanying music video. Directed by Damien Sandoval, the new clip sees the duo taking over the local laundromat and turning it into a club instead. On the track, G Herbo opens it up by flowing over some production courtesy of ATL Jacob:

I’m a street n***a that got rich, I made curves off a brick, see a h** and hit the curve, what’s the word? Money ain’t swerve/ Weed and crack I used to serve, not like rappers ’cause they nerds, my b**ch snappin’, need a purse, give her racks, she on my nerves/ Get it back, I hit the stu’, daily trapped in with the crew (Ayy), keep my savage in the coupe, two ratchets with the screw/ I’m in Saks, just spendin’ sacks, got patent on my shoes

G Herbo’s last full-length body of work was last year’s 25 LP, a 19-track project that included additional features from Polo G, Lil Tjay, 21 Savage, The Kid LAROI, Gunna, Yosohn, and Rowdy Rebel. Outside of his own music, he has dished out plenty of guest verses on recent tracks like “Ghetto Superstar” with Roddy Ricch and Doeboy, “Invite Only” with Trench Baby and Polo G, and “Mufasa” by OMB Peezy.

Back in April, Future dropped his I NEVER LIKED YOU album, which contained 16 tracks and features from Kanye West, Gunna, Young Thug, Drake, Tems, EST Gee, and Kodak Black. The project landed at the top of the Billboard 200 thanks to 222,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Be sure to press play on G Herbo’s brand new “Blues” music video featuring Future.