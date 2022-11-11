Photo: Video screenshot from G Herbo’s “All That”
By Jon Powell
  /  11.11.2022

G Herbo continues to unload clips from his latest album, Survivor’s Remorse. Today, he blesses the masses with a new visual for “All That,” a collaboration alongside Kodak Black. Produced by ATL Jacob, the hard-hitting cut is full of the no-frills street raps that both artists are well known for:

“I pop out a Rolls set, all baguette, I ain’t f**kin’ with you, b**ch, I think I’m all that, hit my accountant, gave him $600,000, all checks, got like six foreign whips, they all black, they all matte, f**k her and don’t call back, she get stressed, now she stressed, she get wet off a text, she get text just for sex, I don’t bap, I don’t flex, then I’m on to the next, I be gone off the neck, hit the phone when it’s dead, turn the homе into black, Eliantte, VVS, ain’t no chrome on my neck…”

The accompanying clip for “All That” comes courtesy of Law and Triptych Visuals. Viewers can see Herbo and Kodak posted up in an unknown location with a mob of individuals around them. Both artists can also be spotted in what appears to be an unfinished room with sheets of plastic as its walls.

Herbo’s Survivor’s Remorse consists of two parts that were released days apart back in October. Altogether, the project consists of 25 songs and a wealth of contributions from Offset, Future, Benny the Butcher, Gunna, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Conway the Machine, Young Thug, and more. Survivor’s Remorse peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, making it his third top 10 overall. Meanwhile, Kodak’s fifth studio LP, Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1, made landfall mere weeks later with 19 quality cuts, including the well-received drops “Walk” and “Spin.” Press play on the video for “All That” below.

