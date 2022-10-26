Yesterday (Oct. 25), Power 106’s L.A. Leakers unveiled the latest episode of their popular freestyle series featuring G Herbo. As expected, the three-minute clip shows the Chicago star delivering emotionally charged bars over a sample of Central Line’s “Man at the Top” — the same sample that Lil Wayne previously made popular with the mixtape classic “World of Fantasy”:

“How you ain’t know me? I did everything, how you ain’t owe me? Used to pop out, make it rain, like I’m Rozay, hear them old ladies sing, give ’em roses, how I’m still doin’ my thing? ‘Cause I’m chosen, had a chance to be like me, then you froze it, first I rose and did my thing like DeRozan, you could never be G Herbo and you knows this…”

Herbo’s appearance comes a couple of weeks after the release of his fifth studio LP, Survivor’s Remorse, which consists of two separate sides and 25 songs overall. The project also boasts additional features from Jeremih, Offset, Future, Benny the Butcher, Gunna, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Young Thug, Conway the Machine, and Kodak Black. Survivor’s Remorse peaked within the top 10 of the Billboard 200 with roughly 27,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold.

In a past episode of REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” the “Statement” rapper spoke on how his artistry has evolved over time:

“I just feel like I stay solid through everything ‘cause when I dropped my first project, Welcome to Fazoland, I was a 17-year-old or some s**t like that. There’s a lot of s**t behind the industry…adversity and a lot of s**t you got to overcome, especially with you being independent. I’ve been independent the whole time I’ve been an artist. I feel like I took the long route.”

Press play on G Herbo‘s L.A. Leakers freestyle below.