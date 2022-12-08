Photo: “Aye” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  12.08.2022

Last month, G Herbo released his highly anticipated two-part Survivor’s Remorse album. Side A consisted of 12 tracks and features from Jeremih, Offset, Future, Benny The Butcher, Gunna, and even appearances from his two sons, Essex and Yosohn. Side B of the album brought the grand total to 25 songs and added assists from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Young Thug, and more.

Today (Dec. 8), the Chicago-bred rapper returns with the latest offering from the album, the official music video for “Aye” featuring Offset. The clip is directed by Damien Sandoval and features the duo in a grungy setting surrounded by flames, giant machinery, and more. On the track, Herbo sets the tone with his hard-hitting flow:

“Ayy, ain’t get no cut, but I’m rockin’ some diamonds, we talkin’ b**ches, I’m f**kin’ the finest/ Bae, I couldn’t stay in that p**sy, I’m grindin’, ayy, ayy, ridin’ so low in the Lamb’, how you find me?/ Sike, I got choppers and killers behind me, ain’t yellin’ slatt, but the inside slimy/ Bulletproof ‘Lac when I land in the ‘Raq/ Swear, we used to sell crack, now he in a Maybach, I was going on hits way before I had plaques/ You can look up my stats, been that n***a way back (Ayy, ayy), when my pockets was flat”

Offset has contributed to plenty of collaborative tracks throughout this year, including songs like “New To You” by Calvin Harris featuring Normani and Tinashe, “Big 14” by Trippie Redd featuring Moneybagg Yo, “Cake” by Super Sako, and more. His last solo project was 2019’s Father of 4, which saw features from J. Cole, Big Rube, Gunna, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, CeeLo Green, Cardi B, Quavo, and Gucci Mane.

Be sure to press play on G Herbo’s brand new “Aye” music video featuring Offset down below.

