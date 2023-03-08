Photo: Screenshot from Babyface Ray’s “Spill My Cup” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

Back in December of 2022, Babyface Ray blessed the masses with his latest body of work, MOB, an 18-song offering with assists from Lil Durk, Blxst, Nija, Doe Boy, and more. Today (March 8), the Detroit emcee unveils a new visual from that project for “Spill My Cup,” a SpaceTheWizard-produced offering that’s full of bars about his wild lifestyle.

“Pull up to the club, got me runnin’ dubs, I can’t hold a grudge, drag me through the mud, pourin’ fours of blood, pourin’ fours of Wock’, masterpiece my clock, cost a half a dollar, quarter on my opps, s**t, I want ’em bad, did a n**ga bad, now I’m in my bag, carry-on by Louis just to hold my cash, it be hard to smile, ‘member I was cryin’, n**gas on the ‘Gram, I do it for the fam’…”

Directed by Kardiak Films, the accompanying clip for “Spill My Cup” gives fans a behind-the-scenes look into Babyface Ray‘s everyday moves. Viewers can catch him performing at concerts, doing walk-throughs in nightclubs, going on shopping trips, and much more.

In addition to MOB, Babyface Ray liberated the critically acclaimed album FACE, which — including its deluxe edition — came with 28 dope cuts and a wealth of contributions from the likes of Lil Yachty, Icewear Vezzo, G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Pusha T, and Wiz Khalifa. Outside of his own releases, the past several months have seen him contributing to tracks like Curren$y and The Alchemist’s “Louis Baggage,” Future’s “NO SECURITY,” French Montana and Harry Fraud’s “Drive By,” Duke Deuce’s “MONEY BANDANA,” Flo Milli’s “Hottie,” and Kash Doll’s “ALL HYPE.” He also joined Nardo Wick, BIG30, Saucy Santana, the late Big Scarr, and more as a member of XXL‘s Freshman class. Press play on “Spill My Cup” below.

