Last Wednesday (Feb. 8), Babyface Ray returned with his latest single, “Ron Artest.” The track pays homage to the former basketball player and is equipped with an assist from 42 Dugg. Sticking to the NBA theme, the rappers returned today (Feb. 16) with the official music video, which includes several throwback clips of the league’s greatest moments. On the track, Babyface sets the tone by smoothly dropping a few references within his bars:

“N***as yellin’ from the stands, watch what you sayin’, blowin’ peanut butter cookie with my cup like jam (Purp’)/ Turn to a Warrior, put a dub on your head, you don’t wanna work, put some drugs in his hand (Yeah)/ In a ‘vert, put a top on that b**ch like a hoodie (Melo), doin’ top speed with my hands on her goodies/ Dirty boy, why yo’ pop so muddy”

Back in December of 2022, the “Family > Money” artist unveiled his MOB album, an 18-track project that boasted features from Lil Durk, Doe Boy, King Hendrick$, Samuel Shabazz, GMO Stax, and more. Preceding the project were well-received singles like “Nice Guy” and “Spend It” featuring Blxst and Nija. Since its release, he has treated fans with accompanying clips for tracks like “Crazy World,” “Goofies,” and “A1 Since Day 1.”

Prior to MOB was FACE, which was equipped with features from Wiz Khalifa, Landstrip Chip, Pusha T, 42 Dugg, and others. Weeks later, he provided the official deluxe version, adding on eight new tracks and features from Veeze, Lil Yachty, DJ Esco, Baroline, and Lucki. The album garnered him a spot on the 2022 XXL Freshman list and also landed at No. 31 on the Billboard 200.

