After recently winning his fourth NBA championship and being named Finals MVP, Steph Curry is set to host the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly (ESPY) Awards on Wednesday, July 20 in Los Angeles.

The show, co-produced by ESPN and Full Day Productions, will spotlight standout athletes, significant sports moments and more.

“I’ve had the pleasure of attending The ESPYS but never imagined I’d have the privilege of hosting this special event,” said Curry in a statement. “As someone who loves the intersection of sports and entertainment, I look forward to delivering an exciting show for the fans while we celebrate the athletes who created the top moments of the year.”

The Golden State Warriors superstar will already have a busy night as he is a finalist for Best Athlete in Men’s Sports alongside Aaron Rodgers, Shohei Ohtani and Connor McDavid. He is also nominated for Best NBA Player, and Best Record-Breaking Performance for passing Ray Allen for the most made three-pointers in NBA history. He is also nominated alongside his Golden State Warriors for Best Team. This comes after their seventh NBA championship in franchise history and fourth title in the last eight years.

Rob King, executive editor at large for ESPN Content, said the team is thrilled to have Curry host this year, calling him “one of the brightest stars in the sports constellation.” King said “Whether shining on the court, engaging with fans on social platforms or demonstrating a commitment to communities through varied philanthropic acts, he’s a singular performer who’ll undoubtedly add luster to our celebration of some of this year’s most compelling moments.”

This will be the 34-year-old basketball player’s first time hosting a major live TV event as he will now get to show his personality off the court, following in the footsteps of other athletes who hosted the ESPYS, including Peyton Manning, LeBron James, Danica Patrick and the 2020 trio of Russell Wilson, Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe.

The ESPYS is presented by Capital One and will air live at 5 p.m. PT on ABC. A full list of this year’s nominations can be found here. Fans can cast their votes at espn.com/espys through July 17.