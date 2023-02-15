Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023

Babyface Ray closed out 2022 by unveiling his highly anticipated MOB album. The 18-track body of work boasted features from Lil Durk, Doe Boy, King Hendrick$, Samuel Shabazz, GMO Stax, and more. Preceding the project were well-received singles, including “Nice Guy” and “Spend It” featuring Blxst and Nija. Since its release, he has treated listeners with accompanying clips for tracks like “Crazy World,” “Goofies,” and “A1 Since Day 1.”

Yesterday (Feb 14), the Detroit-bred emcee returned to share some exciting news with his fans. In support of the album, Babyface Ray will officially be heading out on the road for his “Courtesy Of The Mob Tour.” The journey will kick off on April 6 in Sacramento, hit major cities like Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Houston, and come to a close with a homecoming show in Detroit.

Prior to MOB, the “Family > Money” rapper unveiled FACE at the top of 2022, which was equipped with features from Wiz Khalifa, Landstrip Chip, Pusha T, 42 Dugg, and others. Weeks later, he provided the official deluxe upgrade, adding on eight new tracks and features from Veeze, Lil Yachty, DJ Esco, Baroline, and Lucki. The album garnered him a spot on the XXL Freshman list and also landed at No. 31 on the Billboard 200.

Tickets are available starting this Friday (Feb. 17) here. Be sure to check out all the official dates for Babyface Ray’s “Courtesy Of The Mob Tour” down below.

4/06 – Sacramento, CA

4/07 – San Francisco, CA

4/08 – Los Angeles, CA

4/09 – Santa Ana, CA

4/11 – San Diego, CA

4/12 – Phoenix, AZ

4/13 – Las Vegas, NV

4/16 -Portland, OR

4/17 – Seattle, WA

4/20 – Salt Lake City, UT

4/21 – Denver, CO

4/23 – Houston, TX

4/24 Dallas, TX

4/25 – Austin, TX

4/26 – New Orleans, LA

4/29 – Atlanta, GA

4/30 – Charlotte, NC

5/01 – Nashville, TN

5/03 – Philadelphia, PA

5/05 – Washington, DC

5/07 – New York, NY

5/08 – Boston, MA

5/10 – Chicago, IL

5/12 – Cleveland, OH

5/10 – Detroit, MI

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Big Ten basketball teams honor lives lost in Michigan State University shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023

Shy Glizzy drops off new visual for "Fools Fall N Love" with NBA YoungBoy

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Deelishis speaks out after niece was killed during Michigan State shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

Buffalo supermarket shooter sentenced to life in prison

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.15.2023

Tony Yayo returns with 'The Loyal' mixtape

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Four arrested in connection to assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023

Charlottesville far-right extremist kills himself after skipping fentanyl-trafficking trial

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

Yung Bleu unveils new single "Games Women Play"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Swizz Beatz reveals he has some highly anticipated battles lined up for Verzuz

By Ty Cole
  /  02.15.2023

G Perico and DJ Drama are about that "Action" in new visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023

Rihanna's Navy blasts Howard Stern following Super Bowl halftime show critique

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Deelishis' niece identified as one of the students killed in Michigan State shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

50 Cent inks new FOX deal

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Lil Baby was tricked into Super Bowl LVII party performance

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Emmett Till's family sues Mississippi sheriff to serve arrest warrant to white woman who lied on him

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Babyface Ray
News
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Big Ten basketball teams honor lives lost in Michigan State University shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023

Shy Glizzy drops off new visual for "Fools Fall N Love" with NBA YoungBoy

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Deelishis speaks out after niece was killed during Michigan State shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

Buffalo supermarket shooter sentenced to life in prison

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.15.2023

Tony Yayo returns with 'The Loyal' mixtape

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Four arrested in connection to assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023

Charlottesville far-right extremist kills himself after skipping fentanyl-trafficking trial

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

Yung Bleu unveils new single "Games Women Play"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Swizz Beatz reveals he has some highly anticipated battles lined up for Verzuz

By Ty Cole
  /  02.15.2023

G Perico and DJ Drama are about that "Action" in new visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023

Rihanna's Navy blasts Howard Stern following Super Bowl halftime show critique

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Deelishis' niece identified as one of the students killed in Michigan State shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

50 Cent inks new FOX deal

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Lil Baby was tricked into Super Bowl LVII party performance

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Emmett Till's family sues Mississippi sheriff to serve arrest warrant to white woman who lied on him

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
News

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back after Trump insulted Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023
Web3

Web3 | Where does the money reside for Black Web3 founders?

For this Black History Month installment of our “Web3” series, we discuss the reality of ...
By Ashley France
  /  02.03.2023
News

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams to voice Hawkman and Hawkgirl in Valentine's Day special

The two will lend their talents for a special episode of “Harley Quinn.”
By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023
View More