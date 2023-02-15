Babyface Ray closed out 2022 by unveiling his highly anticipated MOB album. The 18-track body of work boasted features from Lil Durk, Doe Boy, King Hendrick$, Samuel Shabazz, GMO Stax, and more. Preceding the project were well-received singles, including “Nice Guy” and “Spend It” featuring Blxst and Nija. Since its release, he has treated listeners with accompanying clips for tracks like “Crazy World,” “Goofies,” and “A1 Since Day 1.”

Yesterday (Feb 14), the Detroit-bred emcee returned to share some exciting news with his fans. In support of the album, Babyface Ray will officially be heading out on the road for his “Courtesy Of The Mob Tour.” The journey will kick off on April 6 in Sacramento, hit major cities like Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Houston, and come to a close with a homecoming show in Detroit.

Prior to MOB, the “Family > Money” rapper unveiled FACE at the top of 2022, which was equipped with features from Wiz Khalifa, Landstrip Chip, Pusha T, 42 Dugg, and others. Weeks later, he provided the official deluxe upgrade, adding on eight new tracks and features from Veeze, Lil Yachty, DJ Esco, Baroline, and Lucki. The album garnered him a spot on the XXL Freshman list and also landed at No. 31 on the Billboard 200.

Tickets are available starting this Friday (Feb. 17) here. Be sure to check out all the official dates for Babyface Ray’s “Courtesy Of The Mob Tour” down below.

4/06 – Sacramento, CA

4/07 – San Francisco, CA

4/08 – Los Angeles, CA

4/09 – Santa Ana, CA

4/11 – San Diego, CA

4/12 – Phoenix, AZ

4/13 – Las Vegas, NV

4/16 -Portland, OR

4/17 – Seattle, WA

4/20 – Salt Lake City, UT

4/21 – Denver, CO

4/23 – Houston, TX

4/24 Dallas, TX

4/25 – Austin, TX

4/26 – New Orleans, LA

4/29 – Atlanta, GA

4/30 – Charlotte, NC

5/01 – Nashville, TN

5/03 – Philadelphia, PA

5/05 – Washington, DC

5/07 – New York, NY

5/08 – Boston, MA

5/10 – Chicago, IL

5/12 – Cleveland, OH

5/10 – Detroit, MI