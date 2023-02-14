Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Pharrell Williams’ next move has fashion lovers on the edge of their seats. Louis Vuitton has officially appointed the style and music mogul as the new men’s creative director. The news was first reported in an exclusive report Wall Street Journal published earlier today (Feb. 14), and was since confirmed by the fashion brand itself.

Since the news broke, Williams has removed all of his posts from his Instagram, signaling the start of a new chapter in his already prolific career. Louis Vuitton revealed his first collection is already in the works and will make its debut next year.

Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome Pharrell as its new Men’s Creative Director,” read a tweet posted by the iconic brand. “His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed next June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.”

The role was previously held by the late Virgil Abloh, who passed away from cancer in 2021 at age 41. His wife, Shannon Abloh, has since created Virgil Abloh Securities, which serves to unite her late husband’s ventures. These include Alaska Alaska, a creative studio in London; as well as a joint venture with Nike called Architecture.

Fashion lovers and fans were quick to take their opinions about the announcement to social media with many praising Williams for his extensive track record in the fashion world. “What Pharrell did with Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream fits right into where Virgil took Louis Vuitton. I think it’s a perfect match and a seamless transition for the current menswear clientele,” one user tweeted.

In regard to other accolades, the “Just A Cloud Away” singer was also officially inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame back in June 2022 alongside his frequent collaborator Chad Hugo. Williams’ music career has garnered countless awards, including 13 Grammys, two Oscar nominations, and four Billboard No. 1 hits.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Emmett Till's family sues Mississippi sheriff to serve arrest warrant to white woman who lied on him

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Damar Hamlin hopes to "eventually" return to the NFL

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.14.2023

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Smokey Robinson credits Dr. Dre for Anderson .Paak connection

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Drake's son Adonis shines in adorable first interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Freeway picks winner in Meek Mill vs. Lil Uzi Vert anthem debate

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

White House denies alien activity after multiple UFOs have been shot down

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Sandy Hook survivor lives through Michigan State University mass shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

SZA's 'SOS' tops the Billboard 200 for an eighth time

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Suspect dead after Michigan State University shooter kills at least 3

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Rihanna sees massive spike in stream numbers after 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

By DJ First Class
  /  02.13.2023

Extended 'Creed III' trailer makes its debut during 2023 Super Bowl

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Cops withheld info from fired EMTs for Tyre Nichols response

By DJ First Class
  /  02.13.2023

Florida preschool celebrates Black History Month by putting kids in Blackface

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Hip hop reacts to the death of De La Soul's Trugoy

By DJ First Class
  /  02.13.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Fashion
News
Pharrell Williams

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Emmett Till's family sues Mississippi sheriff to serve arrest warrant to white woman who lied on him

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Damar Hamlin hopes to "eventually" return to the NFL

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.14.2023

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Smokey Robinson credits Dr. Dre for Anderson .Paak connection

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Drake's son Adonis shines in adorable first interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Freeway picks winner in Meek Mill vs. Lil Uzi Vert anthem debate

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

White House denies alien activity after multiple UFOs have been shot down

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Sandy Hook survivor lives through Michigan State University mass shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

SZA's 'SOS' tops the Billboard 200 for an eighth time

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Suspect dead after Michigan State University shooter kills at least 3

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Rihanna sees massive spike in stream numbers after 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

By DJ First Class
  /  02.13.2023

Extended 'Creed III' trailer makes its debut during 2023 Super Bowl

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Cops withheld info from fired EMTs for Tyre Nichols response

By DJ First Class
  /  02.13.2023

Florida preschool celebrates Black History Month by putting kids in Blackface

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Hip hop reacts to the death of De La Soul's Trugoy

By DJ First Class
  /  02.13.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
News

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams to voice Hawkman and Hawkgirl in Valentine's Day special

The two will lend their talents for a special episode of “Harley Quinn.”
By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023
Web3

Web3 | Where does the money reside for Black Web3 founders?

For this Black History Month installment of our “Web3” series, we discuss the reality of ...
By Ashley France
  /  02.03.2023
Interviews

Keke Palmer is using her KeyTV platform to give back and showcase talented Black creators

In this exclusive REVOLT interview, Keke Palmer talks KeyTV, refusing to be pigeonholed, her new ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.19.2023
View More