Pharrell Williams’ next move has fashion lovers on the edge of their seats. Louis Vuitton has officially appointed the style and music mogul as the new men’s creative director. The news was first reported in an exclusive report Wall Street Journal published earlier today (Feb. 14), and was since confirmed by the fashion brand itself.

Since the news broke, Williams has removed all of his posts from his Instagram, signaling the start of a new chapter in his already prolific career. Louis Vuitton revealed his first collection is already in the works and will make its debut next year.

“Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome Pharrell as its new Men’s Creative Director,” read a tweet posted by the iconic brand. “His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed next June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.”

Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome @Pharrell as its new Men’s Creative Director. His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed next June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. #LouisVuitton #PharrellWilliams pic.twitter.com/GRCQFfOAHK — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) February 14, 2023

The role was previously held by the late Virgil Abloh, who passed away from cancer in 2021 at age 41. His wife, Shannon Abloh, has since created Virgil Abloh Securities, which serves to unite her late husband’s ventures. These include Alaska Alaska, a creative studio in London; as well as a joint venture with Nike called Architecture.

Fashion lovers and fans were quick to take their opinions about the announcement to social media with many praising Williams for his extensive track record in the fashion world. “What Pharrell did with Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream fits right into where Virgil took Louis Vuitton. I think it’s a perfect match and a seamless transition for the current menswear clientele,” one user tweeted.

What Pharrell did with Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream fits right into where Virgil took Louis Vuitton. I think it’s a perfect match and a seamless transition for the current menswear clientele. — LOUIS (@LouisPisano) February 14, 2023

In regard to other accolades, the “Just A Cloud Away” singer was also officially inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame back in June 2022 alongside his frequent collaborator Chad Hugo. Williams’ music career has garnered countless awards, including 13 Grammys, two Oscar nominations, and four Billboard No. 1 hits.