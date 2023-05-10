“Black Girl Stuff” is back and jam-packed. This week’s episode was filled with appearances from celebs like Serayah, Jess Hilarious, and Gail Bean. As always, “BGS” hosts Britt Hall, Tori Brixx, Brii Renee, and resident correspondent Kennedy Rue were front and center ready to discuss the hottest topics, and today’s (May 10) installment covered a lot. From discussions about sharing relationships on social media to interviews with influencers and some of TV’s biggest stars, to the definition of success, there was a little something for everyone.

1. Relationships and Boundaries

After a TikTok user created a video stating social media ruined relationships because everyone’s next option is merely a scroll away, the ladies kicked off the episode by chiming in on the topic.

Rue stated, “I just feel like there needs to be boundaries. There needs to be a conversation [regarding] what is acceptable and what’s not acceptable on social media. Like, ‘Can I follow certain exes?’ And how we interact — can I like their pictures? I have Spelman sisters who are engaged, and their fiancés are liking our other Spelman sisters’ pictures on Instagram.”

Renee spoke about the boundaries within her relationship. She said, “I think that every time you get into a new relationship, you should have that conversation. So I’m in a new relationship now with somebody that actually is a public figure. So we both sat down and had a conversation like, ‘This is what I’m comfortable with. This is what I’m not comfortable with.’ And when it came to the liking — [as far as] what type of pics — I let him know, ‘OK, if you have a problem with me posting pics like that, then you shouldn’t be liking pics like that.’”

Rue talked about how important it is for her and her partner to be a united front. She said, “I remember when I was in a relationship, this came up because I stopped being friends with this girl. We were close for a period of years. And then we stopped being friends, and I unfollowed her. I didn’t realize that my boyfriend at the time still followed her, and I saw that he liked one of her pictures. I was like, ‘Oh, no. Like, this is unacceptable. You have no loyalty to disrespect me like this.’ He was like, ‘It was a picture!’ He was like, ‘I had no idea.’ But that was something that didn’t sit right with me. So I feel like if I’m not cool with nobody no more, you shouldn’t be cool with them. We’re a team. We’re saying you shouldn’t be following them or liking their stuff, either.”

2. Jess Hilarious Joins the Panel

Jess Hilarious has been making waves in the comedy world for years. After building a huge fan base on social media, she’s now pursuing endeavors such as her podcasts, “Co-Parenting Therapy” and “Carefully Reckless.”

Early on in the segment, Jess opened up about her old relationship with Kountry Wayne. She said, “It took some time, honestly. But one thing about Wayne, Wayne is a very spiritual person, so am I, so we connect on a spiritual level, and that’s how we actually bonded in the relationship. That’s what actually had us driven together… for that last six months we were together — because it was very short-lived, but it was [still a lot I got out of that]. I got a lot out of that relationship. I learned patience. I learned to connect more with God, and to do things more spiritually and then of the world. Wayne is a really good person. I always say that, first and foremost, he’s a really good person.”

Jess also talked about working with Charlamagne Tha God. She said, “That’s like a big brother of mine. Honestly, that’s how I got into podcasting… I remember it being in the midst of the pandemic, and girl, that’s when everybody shows stopped, and then shut down and everything. And I was hot! Like, you know, selling out tours and stuff, and then when they shut down, I was like, ‘Damn, what I’m gonna do because this is my bread and butter.’ You know, ‘I don’t have other businesses, I don’t have a 9 to 5.’ I didn’t have financial security and he was like, ‘Yo, you can make money with this.’ And I just did it. He had to talk me into it three different times. That third conversation, I was like, ‘S**t, I’m gonna do it.’ And now I’m on my third season of ‘Carefully Reckless’ on iHeart and The Black Effect.”

Jess also gave her best pitch as to why “The Breakfast Club” should keep her on as a permanent host. She said, “I honestly feel like Charlamagne, the chemistry between us is like, you know, it’s like brother-sister, and I don’t agree with everything he says. I’m not there to kiss his a**. I’m not there to be a ‘yes man.’ Envy with his little cute self, he just sits there, and it all is cute. But it’s time to bring a different dynamic… I’m youthful but at the same time, I’m very educated, and I’m informative. And if I have something to offer that’s young, fresh and new, that could bring a whole new market back to watching ‘Breakfast Club.’”

3. Gail Bean Joins the Panel

Gail Bean is widely known for her role as Wanda Bell on the hit FX series “Snowfall.” However, many don’t know that she also held her role on the hit Starz series “P-Valley” at the same time. She joined the panel to talk a bit about her career and more!

When asked about playing both of those roles within the same time frame, she was honest. Bean said, “So at first, I’m not gonna lie, it was very hard. Like, cars going back and forth, different time zones, different characters, different time periods, different accents. Thankfully, we started ‘P Valley’ first. So I had dropped into that character. But what helped me is the pandemic, which I’m not saying the pandemic was good. I’m not saying COVID is good because they’ll be quick to take your words and twist it. But because I was coming from out of state, when you get to LA, you had to quarantine for five days. But when I first got there, like on the plane, when I was trying to learn my lines, they would just not stick because my mind was so stuck on Roulette that I couldn’t drop into Wanda. But through that five-day period, it helped me transition and get Roulette off me and then step into Wanda. So, then it just became easier going back and forth and switching the characters. But at first, it was hard.”

She also talked about her time working in a strip club. Bean said, “When I did work in the strip club… I had a great time. To do ‘P-Valley,’ I did a little strip club tour around Atlanta. I went to a couple of places. I love The Flame. Went to Strokers, Pin Ups, Onyx. But I would say, with OnlyFans now, I’m not gonna lie — this isn’t a good word or bad, but dancers now are a little lazy. Back in the day when I worked, the strip club pole work was essential. Now I feel like everybody dancing like ‘Back That A** Up’… When we had that, it was like twerk team… When you used to go to the strip club, you saw acrobats. You saw real athletes.”

4. Serayah Joins the Panel

Serayah has got to be one of the hardest working women in Hollywood. With big roles in shows such as “BMF” and “Empire,” her latest part in the BET+ series “Kingdom Business” is introducing her to an even larger audience. She joined the ladies to talk all things acting and more!

When asked how she felt about her character in “Kingdom Business,” Serayah explained, “Every day, I felt like whatever you put out there, mainstream or just personal, you have an opportunity for people to hold it over you. But you know, the cool thing about Rebel is that she lives in who she is and what she’s done in her past. And there’s nothing you can really make her feel bad about. That’s a strength quality that I really love about my character.”

The singer and actress also discussed “getting to her bag.” She said, “It’s interesting because it’s a lot of work. I feel like the last few years with all of those projects you mentioned is just now catching up to me where I’m like, ‘OK, team, I need a breather.’ But it’s fun because, you know, it’s what I love to do. I get to jump into so many different characters, and meet other actors, and be around my peers and be a part of Black classics, which was something that was on my mood board — my vision board. So, I’m excited to have kind of accomplished a lot of that.”

Another interesting topic Serayah discussed was her experience working with Taylor Swift. She said, “Her and her team reached out to my manager years ago when she was doing the ‘Bad Blood’ video. And they just wanted me to be a part of it. I mean, I think it was ‘Empire’ going on… people were having ‘Empire’ watch parties, so it was a big thing. And I couldn’t believe it was Taylor Swift on the line, saying that she wanted me to be a part.”

5. Affirmations After Dark

During this episode’s edition of “Affirmations After Dark,” the girls discussed what success looks like to them.

Hall chimed in and said, “Success to me is just… every moment that I wake up, clean up, touch something, or give positive words to a home girl, just the moments for me — that’s my success. If I could do something to change a moment in my day for the positive and that success — because it’s not always about jumping to the biggest accomplishment — then that makes you successful. But for me, it’s just taking my time, taking self-reflection. That is the biggest accomplishment I could ever have… that peace of mind.”

