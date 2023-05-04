It’s a crossover episode on “The Jason Lee Show”! Cultural critic and talk show host Lee has sat down with many of the biggest names in the entertainment business including Cardi B, Lala Anthony, NLE Choppa, Amanda Seales, and plenty more for some of the wildest and candid interviews you’ll see online. Yesterday (May 3), Lee interviewed another member of the REVOLT family, host of “Caresha Please,” Yung Miami.

Calling the conversation candid would be an understatement, as there were no questions too personal for the “Twerk” emcee. They dove deep into the star’s relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs, her widely discussed “BMF” debut, going viral, and more. If you missed it, keep reading for a full recap.

The discussion kicked off on a positive note. Yung Miami opened up about her early beginnings as one-half of the hip hop duo City Girls. She also spoke on carrying the group’s increasing momentum when bandmate JT found herself doing over a year behind bars after being hit with credit card fraud charges.

Moreover, when asked the reason for the seemingly endless drama amongst female rappers, Yung Miami insisted she didn’t know; however, the topic recently crossed her mind. The “Rodeo” emcee stated she was unsure where the negativity stemmed from, mainly because she tends to stay out of the mix, before joking that you can usually catch her at home “with my kids, ugly with a bonnet on – I don’t even get into that.” The star feels the journey would be much more enjoyable if “everybody could just be together.” “We could bring each other out at shows and just clique up,” she said before adding, “Bad b**ches rule the world.”

Miami continued, “I feel like bad b**ches should really link up. I feel like there should be a link-up. That’ll be dope if everybody could just get together, bring their personalities together. I think it’ll be dope.”

Then, Lee turned things up a notch. He brought up the entertainer’s viral BET Awards moment when she was spotted in the audience holding up a “Go Papi!” sign as Diddy accepted the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contributions to the entertainment business. The pair initially sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2021 when they were seen out together on multiple occasions. Yung Miami ultimately caught some flak following her BET stunt, especially since Diddy went on to mention several women in his acceptance speech, never naming the “Job” rapper, which Lee pointed out.

However, the emcee assured the famed host that things were all good between them. “I think what’s understood doesn’t have to be explained,” she said of her relationship with the Bad Boy Records founder. She continued, “And I think when you live in your truth, and you vibe how you vibe with who you vibing with, I don’t give a f**k what the people think.” When asked to elaborate, the star added, “We just doing us. He doing him, I’m doing me, and when we together, we together.”

Yung Miami also answered some questions regarding Diddy’s new bundle of joy.

Fans of the pair were stunned after the industry veteran announced the birth of his beautiful daughter Love Sean Combs in December 2022 with 28-year-old Dana Tran. When asked if she cared at the time, Yung Miami spoke candidly, stating, “If I said no, that would just be me saying anything.” She added, “I kinda cared, but it was just like… OK. It was like a lil, you know, it was a lil… OK.”

Elsewhere, she addressed the shift in dating culture and argued, “You got to stop looking for the one – you just got to go off vibes. It’s about the vibes.” She continued, “What is a relationship? People put titles on stuff when we should just be living life, having fun.”

“Life is short,” the rapper reminded Lee. “I’m not trying to tie down no n**ga. Sometimes I want you to go home. Sometimes I want you to go with another b**ch, so I can get my peace, so I can relax.” She shared that a “City Girl wedding” was not on her to-do list, citing the very strict requirements she has for her potential suitor.

Later, Yung Miami opened up about her transition into the acting world and fans criticizing her performance on Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s “BMF” series back in March. Still, the rising superstar wants to continue her theatrical pursuit and even revealed plans to take professional acting classes. “If that’s something I’m going to be serious about, I got to go through the proper training,” she noted.

The conversation did not stop there. Elsewhere, Yung Miami discussed how long she planned on being a City Girl, working with Lauren London and sharing their grieving processes after losing their significant others, learning to accept their new reality, and much more.

Like always, if you liked what you heard, tune into new episodes of “The Jason Lee Show” every Tuesday on REVOLT’s TV channel at 10 p.m. ET as well as every Wednesday on the REVOLT website, YouTube Channel, and app at 5 p.m. ET. Also, don’t forget to watch the latest installment with Yung Miami here.