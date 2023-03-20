In 2020, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges announced plans to team up with his now 21-year-old daughter Karma Bridges for a Netflix animated series titled “Karma’s World.” The cartoon, inspired by his little one, “is a coming-of-age story about a young Black girl finding her voice and using it to change her world,” according to a previous report by Deadline. Now, the Grammy-winning rapper is expanding that empire.

Today (March 20), Essence published an article stating Ludacris and his oldest daughter have launched their Karma’s World© Satin Sleep Collection. The products are geared toward little girls and tweens. They will be the first products released under a licensing agreement with 9 Story Media Group and Karma’s World. The collection by Camryn’s BFF® will host a range of satin bonnets and pillowcases to help maintain and preserve hairstyles and textures. Joni A. Odum, president and CEO of Firstline Brands, the manufacturer behind the hair accessories, released a statement sharing the news.

“We immediately recognized how closely aligned Karma’s World is to Firstline’s values for Camryn’s BFF,” Odum shared. “What I love about this partnership is the opportunity to combine our expertise in developing elevated haircare accessories and tools with Karma’s lovable and confident personality. Positive, colorful, bold, and beautiful like Karma, the assortment educates girls and tweens about healthy haircare practices that are incredibly important as they come of age,” the CEO added. Kyra Halperin, co-vice president of 9 Story Brands, said working with Ludacris and his daughter to bring the products to consumers “[speaks] to the representation and inclusive storytelling embedded within the groundbreaking series.”

The Fast & Furious actor is working hard promoting the animated cartoon. Last week, he tweeted that the television program collaborated with a popular fast food giant for a special treat. “It’s here! My animated Netflix series ‘Karma’s World Happy Meal’ is now available at participating McDonald’s for a limited time,” he wrote on social media, along with a clip of the characters enjoying their purchase.