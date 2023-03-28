Photo: Jesse Grant / Staff via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.28.2023

Suge Knight was an instrumental player in hip hop in the 1990s as the co-founder and CEO of Death Row Records. Since 2Pac’s death in 1996, Death Row’s legacy has been largely been carried on by artists like Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre with Snoop acquiring the Death Row catalog in February 2022 and releasing all of the label’s music on streaming services earlier this month on March 10.

Knight’s life has been filled with ups and downs to say the least, and now, he’ll have a chance to tell his story on screen himself. TMZ shared today (March 28) that Knight and his brother, Brian Brown, are in talks to develop a new TV series chronicling the former music mogul’s story from his youth in Compton to where he is now. It’s set to begin filming later this summer. The team is working to lock down actors who will play key roles including Knight and 2Pac, and the ex-Death Row leader is reportedly prioritizing acting skills over real-life resemblance. The series will also supposedly feel like another popular based-on-true-events show: STARZ’s smash hit “BMF” produced by 50 Cent.

“BMF” just wrapped up its second season on the premium network earlier this month with a third season and three separate spin-offs on the way. It tells the story of the Black Mafia Family, run by Demetrius Edward “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry Lee “Southwest Tee” Flenory, and their journey to becoming drug trafficking kingpins. Similar to “BMF,” the Suge Knight series will focus not just on his experiences as an adult, but showcase his life before the music industry as a kid growing up in Compton who dreamed of being a football coach.

In 2018, Knight was sentenced to 28 years in prison for his role in a deadly hit-and-run on the set of the N.W.A. biopic, Straight Outta Compton. He’ll be eligible for parole in November 2034, but will seemingly still have a hands-on role in the creation of his biopic series from behind bars.

Florida elementary school bans Ruby Bridges movie after parental complaint

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.28.2023

Damson Idris says JAY-Z helped him get his green card: "He's always supported me"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Mary J. Blige shares 6 distinctive traits female trailblazers have in common

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.28.2023

Energy-wise, Halle Bailey says the new generation of actors are just cool as hell

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Jermaine Dupri addresses people discrediting him over his remarks about creating "106 & Park"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

"Swarm" co-creator Janine Nabers says fan adoration for Beyoncé was easy to lean into

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Donald Glover swarmed by success in copyright infringement suit victory over "This Is America"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Swizz Beatz says there's no chance 50 Cent and Lil Wayne are battling each other on Verzuz

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Chlöe Bailey isn't tripping off fan reactions to her "Swarm" sex scene: "It's about art"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Joe Budden doubles down on calling Michael B. Jordan corny but denies there's beef

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.25.2023

Halle Bailey becomes Disney Dreamers ambassador ahead of 'Little Mermaid' release

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Netflix debuts official trailer for Mo'Nique's forthcoming comedy special

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Mary J. Blige brings her music to life in first look at 'Real Love' and 'Strength of a Woman' flicks

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Damson Idris joins Twitter in expressing thoughts on the recent episode of "Snowfall"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Coco Jones joins Ari Lennox in auditioning for possible 'The Princess and the Frog' live-action remake

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023
