Suge Knight was an instrumental player in hip hop in the 1990s as the co-founder and CEO of Death Row Records. Since 2Pac’s death in 1996, Death Row’s legacy has been largely been carried on by artists like Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre with Snoop acquiring the Death Row catalog in February 2022 and releasing all of the label’s music on streaming services earlier this month on March 10.

Knight’s life has been filled with ups and downs to say the least, and now, he’ll have a chance to tell his story on screen himself. TMZ shared today (March 28) that Knight and his brother, Brian Brown, are in talks to develop a new TV series chronicling the former music mogul’s story from his youth in Compton to where he is now. It’s set to begin filming later this summer. The team is working to lock down actors who will play key roles including Knight and 2Pac, and the ex-Death Row leader is reportedly prioritizing acting skills over real-life resemblance. The series will also supposedly feel like another popular based-on-true-events show: STARZ’s smash hit “BMF” produced by 50 Cent.

“BMF” just wrapped up its second season on the premium network earlier this month with a third season and three separate spin-offs on the way. It tells the story of the Black Mafia Family, run by Demetrius Edward “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry Lee “Southwest Tee” Flenory, and their journey to becoming drug trafficking kingpins. Similar to “BMF,” the Suge Knight series will focus not just on his experiences as an adult, but showcase his life before the music industry as a kid growing up in Compton who dreamed of being a football coach.

In 2018, Knight was sentenced to 28 years in prison for his role in a deadly hit-and-run on the set of the N.W.A. biopic, Straight Outta Compton. He’ll be eligible for parole in November 2034, but will seemingly still have a hands-on role in the creation of his biopic series from behind bars.