Last year, Snoop Dogg acquired the Death Row Records brand from MNRK Music Group and shortly afterward removed the label’s extensive catalog from all streaming platforms. Back in February, he hinted he will put the albums back on streaming “real soon,” and he kept his promise. Today (March 10), hip hop classics like Snoop’s Doggystyle, Tha Doggfather, 2Pac’s All Eyez on Me, Tha Dogg Pound’s Dogg Food, and others are now available once again for fans to enjoy.

Additionally, for the first time, releases by Death Row artists, including Danny Boy and the late Jewell, known as the “First Lady of Death Row,” are now available to stream. Also included in the new reveal are various music videos, soundtracks for Above the Rim and Murder Was the Case, and more.

“Yessir. Heard you,” the Long Beach rapper tweeted. “Death Row Records catalog is back streaming everywhere tonight 9 p.m. PST.”

According to a press statement, Snoop initially removed the music from all DSPs “in a strategic move to organize the rights and rectify the royalty disbursement… While orchestrating the next steps for the Death Row Records catalog and legacy, he found a partner in the co-founder and CEO of Gamma, Larry Jackson.”

Gamma also said that the partnership is “designed as a long-term licensing agreement which provides gamma with the exclusive worldwide rights to market and distribute the Death Row Records catalog.”

In related news, Snoop alluded to a possible Death Row and Bad Boy collaboration on a previous episode of “Drink Champs.” “We can show growth and progression that we can move forward,” he said during the show. “We can take this Bad Boy and Death Row, what it used to be, and make it a collaboration on peace and love. ’Cause that’s who I am. I’m Suge and Puffy.”