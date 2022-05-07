R&B singer-songwriter Jewell Caples, aka “The First Lady of Death Row Records,” has reportedly passed away at the age of 53. The news of her death was announced Friday morning (May 6) by Reggie Wright Jr., the former head of Death Row security, according to Vibe.

Caples’ cause of death has not been confirmed yet. The news comes two months after she opened up about her health struggles to her fans on Instagram. She announced that she had been hospitalized on March 2 after doctors found eight pounds of fluid in her heart, lungs, and legs. She was readmitted to the hospital on March 16 for treatment and was released on March 21.

“I was Hospitalized on March 2,2022. Released on a March 5,2022 went home,8lbs of fluid on my heart, lungs, and legs,” Caples shared. “Went back to hospital March 16th until Today March 21,2022. I Almost Died! Was supposed to be Airlifted to another facility. GOD reverse my symptoms extended me some GRACE! And gave me more time with my Family and Friends! Thank you JESUS for saving my life again! GOD IS REAL!”

During her time with the iconic hip hop label, the Chicago native was known for working with artists like Dr. Dre and N.W.A. She appeared on Dre’s The Chronic and Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle, as well as Tupac’s All Eyez On Me prior to his death. Caples’ solo song “Woman To Woman” reached No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached No. 16 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart.

In 2011, Caples co-wrote and self-published her memoir “My Blood My Sweat My Tears” and she has recently appeared on The Art Of Dialogue YouTube channel for various interviews to discuss her life stories from her days in the industry.