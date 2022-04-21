Drill rapper Johnny May Cash was shot and killed in Chicago. The 27-year-old drill star and brother of producer Young Chop passed away on Sunday (April 17) at the Little Company of Mary Medical Center, where he was admitted and succumbed to gunshot wounds.

As the Chicago Sun-Times reported, Cash’s girlfriend, Briana Gibbs, was behind the fatal shooting. She told authorities that she acted out of fear following an altercation at his Bronzeville home.

According to Gibbs, the two got into argument outside of the home. She alleged that Cash struck her multiple times in the face and body before dragging her indoors. When Cash’s gun fell to the ground during the exchange, she claims she grabbed the firearm and ran to the porch for cover. She then asked the rapper to bring out her cell phone, deciding that she’d shoot him if he “came out aggressively at her.”

Per Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy, Cash made his toward Gibbs and was shot, eventually falling to the ground. She took her phone and fired one more time before fleeing the scene. Authorities responding to calls of an alert arrived at the scene to find no one there. They later learned Gibbs had gone to her aunt’s house and then to the hospital, where she was treated for bruises on her legs and chest and given stitches on her split lip. Cash, on the contrary, was taken to the hospital by a friend and was pronounced dead after being shot in the thigh.

Gibbs has since been charged with first-degree murder in connection with her boyfriend’s death. She and her legal team, however, insist that she acted in self-defense, noting past domestic abuse she endured at the hands of the rapper. Her bail has been set at $100,000, and she’s scheduled to appear in court next month.