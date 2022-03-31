Celebrity makeup artist AJ Crimson passed away on Wednesday (March 30) at the age of 27. A cause of death has not yet been determined. The artist founded his line AJ Crimson Beauty in 2013 for Black women, specifically.

The beauty mogul has worked with the likes of Angela Bassett, Brandy, LeToya Luckett, Keyshia Cole, Regina King, Missy Elliott, and more.

In a statement to E! News, his family said “AJ Crimson was a makeup industry leader that set a standard of beauty that was elevated, beautiful, and accessible to people of all color. We as a family are heartbroken and devastated by his passing, but thankful for the lessons that he laid on each of us with his truth, directness, and leadership.”

The statement continued, noting that Crimson was an “inspiration to us as much as he was a bright light to the rest of the world. There are no words that can sum up his whole. Until we meet again!”

Many celebrity friends have expressed their condolences. Actress Bresha Webb took to her Instagram account with a heartfelt tribute to Crimson. The “Run the World” star wrote “I’m blessed to have been a part of your journey and I will keep your legacy alive. And wow did you leave a legacy. Praying for your spirit to be lifted up to the heavens and that the angels usher you in with all of the harmony and sweetness that you shared on this earth.”

Stars like Amerie, Claudia Jordan, Jason Lee, Christina Millian, and more flooded Crimson’s last Instagram post with love. A makeup convention known as the Makeup Show posted: “A bright light has gone out. We just spoke today about his keynote for @themakeupshow NYC. AJ Crimson you made this makeup family, industry and world a better place with your talent and authenticity. It will never be the same.”