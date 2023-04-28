Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid & Yara Shahidi As Tinkerbell: Hollywood’s Black Women Renaissance
Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid & Yara Shahidi As Tinkerbell: Hollywood’s Black Women Renaissance

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.

