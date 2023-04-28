/ 04.28.2023
“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.
Diddy performs at Coachella with Metro Boomin and the viral "Love Is Blind" reunion
This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we pull up to Coachella and talk about ...
Skye Townsend and the ascent of Black lady comedians
In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Skye Townsend and Gabrielle Dennis discuss the upcoming ...
Chlöe Bailey on starring in Will Packer’s musical comedy ‘Praise This’
In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Chlöe Bailey, who recently starred in Will Packer’s ...
Autism and Black children in America being diagnosed at a higher rate -- and later -- than white kids
April is Autism Awareness Month and we wanted to explore it as it relates to ...