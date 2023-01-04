As previously reported by REVOLT, Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons officially stepped into the new year as a couple and started 2023 off right. The two announced their relationship on Instagram with a glamorous photoshoot that saw them decked out in all black attire and posing in front of a Rolls Royce. The caption read, “You’re all I need and more.”

The comments were flooded with support from their followers and peers. Simmons just recently confirmed yesterday (Jan. 3) that she is on cloud nine in this new chapter in her love life. “Happier than I’ve ever been,” she wrote on her Instagram Story with a pink heart emoji.

This love story actually began several years ago when the CMG founder publicly declared his infatuation for Simmons on his 2016 smash hit “Down In The DM.” On the song, he rapped, “And I just followed Angela (Simmons)/ Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons/ They like, ‘D**n Gotti, you bold/ F**k it, I’m gone let the world know.”

Since then, fans have been waiting for the manifestations come true, and they made sure to remind the duo in the comments that this was a long time coming. “Power in the tongue. I see y’all,” one commenter wrote. “Love this! Bro spoke it!” wrote another.

The “Rake It Up” emcee also locked down multiple wins last year on the music front. He dropped his solo LP, CM10: Free Game in February, which saw assists from 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Moneybagg Yo, and more. A few months later, he and his CMG label unleashed Gangsta Art, the team’s compilation project that housed hits like “Tomorrow” by GloRilla, “Big League” by Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy, and Lil Poppa; and more. GloRilla also won Best Breakout Artist at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.