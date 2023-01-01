Yo Gotti really manifested the woman of his dreams when he rapped about Angela Simmons in 2016. Gotti and Simmons made their rumored relationship official on Instagram hours before the clock struck 12 on Saturday (Dec. 31), putting an end to speculation that they shared a love connection.

To mark the occasion, they posted glammed-up photos showing them dolled up for the night’s festivities. The confirmation of their budding relationship comes after fans suspected they were spending more than platonic time together in recent months. Simmons donned a black, fitted, sequin dress, sheer gloves and a bevy of diamond-encrusted jewelry. Gotti was just as dapper in a black tuxedo. She captioned the post, “You are all I need and more.”

As most fans know, the CMG founder blasted his feelings for the Pastry co-founder on his hit record “Down in the Dm.” On the record, he rapped, “And I just followed Angela (Simmons)/ Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons/ They like, ‘D**n Gotti, you bold’/ F**k it, I’m gone let the world know (#goals).”

In addition to posting matching photos, Gotti also shared a video. He captured Simmons standing beside a Rolls Royce, sipping champagne and canoodling with him. In his caption, he boldly declared, “Ain'[t] loss a crush since high school.” Their posts were flooded with comments. “He really manifested this! Omg,” wrote one person. A second commenter remarked, “Power in the tongue. I see y’all.” “Y’all look so good together,” read a third comment.

Gotti ended 2022 on a high note, both personally and professionally. His artist, GloRilla, had a breakout year when her smash record “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” earned her widespread success and the title of Best Breakout Artist during the BET Hip Hop Awards.

View their posts below.

