A little over a week has gone by since the tragic killing of up-and-coming rapper YNG Cheese in Philadelphia. In his first post since the tragedy, Gillie Da King is thanking fans for the flood of support extended to him and his family as they cope with the loss of their loved one.

REVOLT reported on the heartbreaking news on July 21, just one day after the triple shooting that also left two others seriously injured. Cheese, who is King’s son, was only 25 years old. He leaves behind a young daughter named Chase. Today (July 29), the popular podcast host broke his silence to pay tribute to his son in an emotional post.

“I miss [you] like s**t, Dev. My heart will forever have a black hole in it, but [you] know [your] father gotta be strong to hold the family up. Thanks [for] all the support from family, friends, and all of my followers. Y’all [are] really helping me get [through] these rough [sic] times. Me and my family appreciate and love y’all. Rest well, Dev, and watch over us. [You] know I got Chase. [I] Love [you] Cheese,” wrote King in the caption. He shared a solo portrait of Cheese.

In the comments, there was an outpouring of dove and praying hand emoji and countless words of encouragement. “Aye, big bro my prayers are with you and the fam. Long love Cheese,” wrote one person. “May God’s love keep you and your family covered in strength,” read another comment.

Wallo, King’s cousin, has shared multiple posts in honor of Cheese. In the first one, which he shared on July 21, Wallo uploaded a handful of photos of the young man, including one that showed the emcee with his daughter. He wrote, “Lil cuz, usually when I talk to you, I got a lot to tell you. Tonight, the pain in my heart and tears spoke to you. I love you beyond life, Cheese. I got your father. Rest well!”

The “Difference” artist was laid to rest on Monday (July 24) following a funeral attended by hundreds at The Met in Philadelphia. According to CBS News, new arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.