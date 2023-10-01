Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg attended opening night at Las Vegas’ new Sphere venue on Sept. 29. It was hosted by rock legends U2, who are currently doing a 25-show residency called “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere.”

Posting a video on Instagram, Snoop exclaimed, “N**ga came to see U2, man.” Basketball superstar LeBron James also shared his amazement. On the social media platform, he stated, “U2 opening night at the Sphere in Vegas last night! SIMPLY INCREDIBLE VENUE!! WOW, WOW, WOW!!”

Built as a colossal dome, the Sphere stands 366 feet high and 516 feet wide. It boasts nine levels, including a VIP club and 23 suites. James Dolan, the venue’s creator and executive chair of Madison Square Garden, reportedly sketched the dream project on notebook paper, effectively turning vision into reality.

Outside of Dre and Snoop, the celebrity-filled guest list included the likes of Bryan Cranston, Sir Paul McCartney, and music executive Jimmy Iovine, among others.

Moreover, the West Coast icons are hard at work on a new album titled Missionary. According to an insider, The D.O.C., the upcoming project is slated to contain a balanced mix of old-school and contemporary sounds.

During an August interview with “From The Desk Of Lo,” D.O.C. revealed, “I plan on going to LA for a week next week to help Snoop and Dre finish Snoop’s Missionary album. We all haven’t worked together seriously — where we’re all in a creative space — in a long time. And we’re all in a space where we wanna do something great, so it should be a cool week. We should come up with two or three really great records since we’re all in this kind of space.”

He continued, “It sounds like what Snoop’s next record would’ve been like on Death Row. That’s what it sounds like.”