Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023

Reboots have become increasingly common in recent years, as countless movies and TV shows are reinvented with a contemporary twist. The latest fan-favorite flick to get a modern-day makeover is 2001’s The Wash starring Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.

The Wash featured the two Death Row MCs working as car wash employees trying to make enough money to avoid being evicted. They weren’t the only big names on the roster, as the star-studded cast was a who’s who of major hip hop artists at the time. Eminem, Ludacris, Xzibit, Kurupt, Shaquille O’Neal, and DJ Pooh were all a part of the beloved film, with Pooh writing and directing it himself.

In addition to some of the actors contributing to the original soundtrack, other artists including Busta Rhymes, Bubba Sparxxx, D12, and Bilal were involved with the tunes. And hip hop artists today recognize its impact, as seen by Blxst and Bino Rideaux’s 2021 music video “Movie” reimagining the film.

Pooh first teased that a TV show based on The Wash was coming in a December 2022 Instagram post. “Mr. Washington, Face & Slim – #TheWash,” he wrote. “‘The Wash’ series coming soon!” Today (March 3), the rapper and producer promoted the forthcoming adaptation with a photo of an orange bucket and car freshener both branded with The Wash logo. “It all comes out in ‘The Wash,'” he said. “Series coming!”

A release date for “The Wash” TV show has yet to be announced, and it remains unclear if any of the original cast members will be returning for the production. Either way, Snoop and Dre already have their hands full. They announced in October that they were working on a new album together titled Missionary, in part to mark 30 years since working together on Snoop’s debut album Doggystyle. Snoop is also likely preoccupied with his takeover of Death Row Records and an accompanying Death Row cannabis brand.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Dr. Dre
Entertainment
Rap
Snoop Dogg
