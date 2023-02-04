Ludacris is back with another freestyle to remind hip-hop fans that his absence from the music scene has been by choice and not because he lost his touch. He sent out a reminder in the form of a freestyle set to Nas’ 2018 record “Adam and Eve” on Friday (Feb. 3).

“[Th]is [s]**t starting to feel fun again,” he wrote as the caption. He then proceeded to showcase his witty lyricism and animated delivery, which garnered hundreds of thousands of likes and a flood of comments praising his ability to finesse the beat.

“My watch feeling like Pac, it’s all eyes on/ And I’m the truth in the booth, get yo lies on and go put the fries on/Working a** n**ga I’m a boss get your mind right, it gets dark when you step into the limelight/ I’m on that Scotts on the rocks with a lime life, and Virgos rule the world, get your sign right,” he rapped.

“Pen game strong and delivery,” one fan wrote in the comments. Another commented, “Luda drop an album for your fans mane!” A third remarked, “And this right here is why you hold the #1 spot.” Ludacris is among the list of artists who had the early to mid-2000s on lock as he dropped banger after banger. Prior to Friday’s light flex, he dropped a “friendly reminder” freestyle in November, and on Jan. 24, he refreshed memories of his GOAT status when he recited his verse on the “Made You Look” remix.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, Ludacris has 18 certified platinum singles, seven certified platinum albums, 10 certified gold singles, and one certified gold album. His last studio album, Ludaversal, was released in 2015.

No pressure, but whenever Luda decides to bless us with new music, his fans will be ready to receive it. For now, the Disturbing tha Peace founder is guaranteed to be found rocking a stage as he teams up with Janet Jackson for their 33-city “Together Again Tour,” which kicks off this spring.

Peep his flow below.