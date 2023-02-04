Photo: Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

Ludacris is back with another freestyle to remind hip-hop fans that his absence from the music scene has been by choice and not because he lost his touch. He sent out a reminder in the form of a freestyle set to Nas’ 2018 record “Adam and Eve” on Friday (Feb. 3).

“[Th]is [s]**t starting to feel fun again,” he wrote as the caption. He then proceeded to showcase his witty lyricism and animated delivery, which garnered hundreds of thousands of likes and a flood of comments praising his ability to finesse the beat.

“My watch feeling like Pac, it’s all eyes on/ And I’m the truth in the booth, get yo lies on and go put the fries on/Working a** n**ga I’m a boss get your mind right, it gets dark when you step into the limelight/ I’m on that Scotts on the rocks with a lime life, and Virgos rule the world, get your sign right,” he rapped.

“Pen game strong and delivery,” one fan wrote in the comments. Another commented, “Luda drop an album for your fans mane!” A third remarked, “And this right here is why you hold the #1 spot.” Ludacris is among the list of artists who had the early to mid-2000s on lock as he dropped banger after banger. Prior to Friday’s light flex, he dropped a “friendly reminder” freestyle in November, and on Jan. 24, he refreshed memories of his GOAT status when he recited his verse on the “Made You Look” remix.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, Ludacris has 18 certified platinum singles, seven certified platinum albums, 10 certified gold singles, and one certified gold album. His last studio album, Ludaversal, was released in 2015.

No pressure, but whenever Luda decides to bless us with new music, his fans will be ready to receive it. For now, the Disturbing tha Peace founder is guaranteed to be found rocking a stage as he teams up with Janet Jackson for their 33-city “Together Again Tour,” which kicks off this spring.

GloRilla lists Beyoncé and Chief Keef as two of her dream collaborators

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

Dr. Dre reveals he and Marsha Ambrosius recorded 'Casablanco' in two weeks

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

Health department suspends licenses of EMTs who failed to help Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

Memphis man recalls harrowing encounter with cops who beat Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

Iowa woman pronounced dead found breathing in body bag at funeral home, then died 2 days later

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

E-40 donates $100,000 to Grambling State University's music department

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

Jeezy and JAY-Z's "Go Crazy" was originally a T.I. freestyle, according to Don Cannon

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

Graphic video shows young girl brutally beaten by two boys on a school bus

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.03.2023

The Weeknd announces 'Live At SoFi Stadium' concert special coming to HBO MAX

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

Armani Caesar drops off new visual for "Survival Of The Littest"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

JAY-Z and Bacardi officially end multibillion-dollar legal battle

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Saweetie to headline first-ever virtual Roblox Super Bowl concert

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.03.2023

JAY-Z to perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards alongside DJ Khaled

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Sho Madjozi returns with colorful visual for "Chalé"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

Twitter reacts to unveiling of Black History Month police cars: "Racism has been resolved"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.03.2023
Social Justice

Seventh Memphis officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols case

The Tyre Nichols case is ongoing and more details are expected “in the coming days,” ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023
News

North Carolina middle school cancels classes after body is found on campus

Officials confirmed the deceased individual is not a student.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.01.2023
International News

Bad Bunny addresses viral cellphone tossing video

Bad Bunny previously said he would use 2023 to focus on his physical and emotional ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  01.03.2023
Social Justice

Breonna Taylor's mother reveals that her daughter and Tyre Nichols share the same birthday

Tamika Palmer shared an emotional Instagram post on Saturday (Jan. 28).
By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023
