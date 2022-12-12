Janet Jackson plans to take her show back on the road. Today (Dec. 12), the five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee announced on Instagram that she’s going on tour.

“I’m going back on tour and, yes, we will be together again, very, very soon, and that’s the actual name of the tour,” she joyfully said. “I miss you guys so much and I cannot wait to see you. We are all so excited. It’s going to be so much fun.”

The “Together Again Tour” will stop in 33 cities starting on April 14 in Hollywood, Fla. at the Hard Rock Live Arena and ending on June 21 in Seattle at the Climate Pledge Arena.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson)

The R&B pop icon also revealed she’s coming out with new music, and that she’s bringing the three-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist and “Fast and Furious” actor Ludacris to join as her special guest.

“Yes, there will be new music,” she said before closing out the video.

The tour will celebrate Jackson’s 50th anniversary in entertainment and will highlight two of her critically acclaimed albums, The Velvet Rope and Janet.

In 1993, Jackson released the latter, which was her fifth studio album and the first to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It sold 50,000 copies when it debuted, setting a record for the highest first-week sales for a female artist at that time. The album also went 14x Platinum.

Four years later, she released The Velvet Rope in 1997, which is her sixth studio album. It became Jackson’s fourth consecutive to reach the top of the Billboard 200. The project is certified 10x Platinum and included her 1998 Grammy-winning single, “Got ’til It’s Gone.”

Following her announcement, Jackson released a promo video giving fans more information on the her “Together Again Tour.”

Tickets go on sale starting Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. until Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.