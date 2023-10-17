On Monday (Oct. 16), Billboard confirmed that Drake and J. Cole’s latest drop, “First Person Shooter,” now sits at the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100. This marks Drizzy’s 13th single to reach that milestone and the first ever for the Dreamville head honcho. Produced by Coleman, Vinylz, Tay Keith, Boi-1da, FNZ, and OZ, the collaboration saw the duo reminding listeners of their positions within hip hop. “Big as the Super Bowl, but the difference is it’s just two guys playin’ s**t that they did in the studio,” Drake rapped on the booming cut.

Notably, the achievement also means that the Canadian talent has now tied Michael Jackson’s record on the aforementioned chart, which places him behind only The Beatles, Mariah Carey, and Rihanna, who have 20, 19, and 14 No. 1s, respectively. In response, he took to social media to share a photoshopped image of the late pop star rocking an OVO owl hoodie. He also shared some context about his personal record in an Instagram Story.

“‘Sicko Mode‘ technically [made] 14, but they didn’t count my feature,” Drake revealed, referring to his appearance on Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD standout. “So we got work to do.”

“First Person Shooter” is taken from the October release For All The Dogs, which contained a wealth of assists from the likes of PARTYNEXTDOOR, Lil Yachty, Chief Keef, and Sexyy Red. All of the songs from the LP are now sitting on the Hot 100 with tracks like “Virginia Beach,” “Fear Of Heights,” “Slime You Out” with SZA, “Calling For You” with 21 Savage, and “IDGAF” with Yeat securing spots within the top 10.

As far as the album itself, For All The Dogs skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard 200 with 402,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. As previously reported by REVOLT, 97 percent of that number came from more than 514 million on-demand streams, the largest for a streaming week in 2023 and the fourth largest overall.