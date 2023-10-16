As expected, Drake’s latest album brought him to the top of the charts once more. On Sunday (Oct. 15), the OVO star’s eighth studio LP, For All The Dogs, officially landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 402,000 album-equivalent units sold, making it his 13th overall on that chart. Of that figure, a whopping 97 percent came from 514.01 million on-demand streams, the largest for a streaming week this year and the fourth largest overall.

For All The Dogs follows a string of commercially successful releases from the Toronto talent in two years, beginning with 2021’s Certified Lover Boy. The following year, he continued his reign with the experimental Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss, the latter of which was a joint effort with 21 Savage. Drake also appeared on a wealth of high-profile cuts during that time, including Future’s “WAIT FOR U,” Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs,” DJ Khaled’s “STAYING ALIVE,” Young Thug’s “Oh U Went,” and Travis Scott’s “MELTDOWN.”

As previously reported from REVOLT, the “8am in Charlotte” artist revealed that he would be taking a break from music during an episode of his Sound 42 series “Table For One.”

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit,” he said on the SiriusXM channel earlier this month. “I’m going to be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost, and I’ll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life. I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. I’m just saying what it is.”

Drake continued, “I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on. So, I’ma lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer.”