Drake revealed that he is taking a break from music to focus on his health following the release of his new For All the Dogs album.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit,” the Toronto native said on Friday (Oct. 6) during an episode of his show “Table for One” on Sirius XM’s Sound 42. “I’m going to be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost, and I’ll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life.”

He continued, “I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. I’m just saying what it is. So, I need to focus on my health and I need to get right, and I’m going to that. I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on. So, I’ma lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, a few hours after this conversation aired, Drake released his highly anticipated eighth solo studio album. For All the Dogs features guest appearances from 21 Savage, J. Cole, SZA, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Chief Keef, Bad Bunny, Sexyy Red, Lil Yachty, Yeat, and Teezo Touchdown. The 23-track project was led by the singles “Slime You Out,” featuring SZA, and “8am in Charlotte.” The rapper featured his 5-year-old son, Adonis, in the music video for “8am in Charlotte,” which dropped on Thursday (Oct. 5). Check out the clip below.