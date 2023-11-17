In the latest episode of “Young Money Radio,” Weezy spoke on working with his Atlanta counterpart to create the aforementioned project. “The way me and 2 Chainz work is, it’s like water. You know what I mean?” the New Orleans veteran stated on his Apple Music show. “Just like water. It just flows. So it wasn’t too much of a process other than getting songs cleared and stuff like that.”

He continued, “I mean, the making of the album, like you said, it’s just still sharp and still we both respect each other’s craft. We both love each other’s craft. That’s another thing. We both love each other’s craft… I love to hear him. He love to hear me. And it been that way. So that’s very important about the whole creative part of it.”

Press play on both Welcome 2 Collegrove and the futuristic clip for “Transparency” with Usher below.