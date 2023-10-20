After seven years, 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne are ready to deliver the sequel to 2016’s COLLEGROVE. Today (Oct. 20), they liberated the official artwork for Welcome 2 Collegrove, which will consist of 21 tracks from the veteran collaborators. In addition to the trippy album cover (one that merges their faces together), fans are also able to check out a new single from the forthcoming release titled “Presha,” a Bangladesh-produced offering that sees Weezy delivering clever lines about everything from women to guns.

“Pressure busts pipes, the weapon talk nice, I only bust twice, but I’m so precise, the foreign run nice, I’m whorin’ all night, I don’t handcuff her and I read her, her rights, I’m on that pressure, she on that bass, I’m on that treble, I’m on her level, she say her brother, he got them birds, we ruffle his feathers, watch what you tell us, pressure cooker…”